Tyler High's Kadarius Tave (5), forces a fumble from Nacogdoches quarterback Gus Smith (4). Friday against Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium. The Lions won 40-12 on Sept. 10.

(Games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change.)

Thursday, Sept. 16

Allen 27, Tyler Legacy 14, second quarter

Waskom 42, Arp 0, second quarter

Friday, Sept. 17

Mesquite Horn at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Tyler Grace Community 

Frisco Legacy Christian at Bullard Brook Hill

Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Arlington Pantego Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Bryant, Ark. at Longview

Lufkin at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas High at Mount Pleasant

Kilgore at Gladewater

Gilmer at Lindale

Henderson at Longview Spring Hill

Center at Chapel Hill

Athens at Wills Point

Waco Connally at Palestine

Canton at Mabank

Van at Pittsburg

Bullard at Rusk

Brownsboro at Troup

Jefferson at Hooks

Hughes Springs at Tatum

DeKalb at Sabine

New Diana at White Oak

Sunnyvale at Malakoff

Eustace at Scurry-Rosser

Centerville at Palestine Westwood

Corrigan-Camden at Elkhart

Garrison at Crockett

Edgewood at Lone Oak

Rice at Kerens

Grand Saline at Maypearl

Harleton at Harmony

West Rusk at San Augustine

Winona at Alto

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields

Celina at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Ore City at Joaquin

Simms James Bowie at Linden-Kildare

Carlisle at Timpson

Pineland West Sabine at Beckville

Big Sandy at Overton

Hawkins at Quitman

Maud at Union Grove

Frankston at Queen City

Alba-Golden at Cumby

Wortham at Cayuga

Cushing at Evadale, 7 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at Burkeville

 
 

