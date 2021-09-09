Week 3: High School Football Scoreboard

Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Also, games and times subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0, halftime

Friday, Sept. 10

Longview at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches

Pine Tree at Kilgore

Chapel Hill at Hallsville

McKinney North at Marshall

Whitehouse at Corsicana

Jacksonville at Henderson

Lindale at Van

Fairfield at Athens

Palestine at Rusk

Bullard at Troup

Brownsboro at Sunnyvale

White Oak at Spring Hill

Tatum at Pittsburg

Atlanta at Gilmer

Mineola at West Rusk

Center at Gladewater

Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau

Sabine at Daingerfield

Dallas Parish Episcopal at Malakoff

Harmony at New Diana

Garrison at Arp

Mount Vernon at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Winnsboro at Hughes Springs

Shelbyville at Waskom

Big Sandy at Ore City

Harleton at Rivercrest

Linden-Kildare at DeKalb

Carlisle at Alto, canceled

Beckville at Maud

Hawkins at Boles

Union Grove at Alba-Golden

Huntington at Frankston

Brook Hill at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Lewisville Founders Classical at All Saints

Westlake Academy at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Colleyville Covenant at Grace, 7 p.m.

Union Hill vs. Throckmorton, 6 p.m. (at Gordon)

Tyler King’s Academy at Longview Christian Heritage

Tyler HEAT at Campbell, 7 p.m.

 
 

