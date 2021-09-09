Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Also, games and times subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0, halftime
Friday, Sept. 10
Longview at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches
Pine Tree at Kilgore
Chapel Hill at Hallsville
McKinney North at Marshall
Whitehouse at Corsicana
Jacksonville at Henderson
Lindale at Van
Fairfield at Athens
Palestine at Rusk
Bullard at Troup
Brownsboro at Sunnyvale
White Oak at Spring Hill
Tatum at Pittsburg
Atlanta at Gilmer
Mineola at West Rusk
Center at Gladewater
Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau
Sabine at Daingerfield
Dallas Parish Episcopal at Malakoff
Harmony at New Diana
Garrison at Arp
Mount Vernon at Omaha Paul Pewitt
Winnsboro at Hughes Springs
Shelbyville at Waskom
Big Sandy at Ore City
Harleton at Rivercrest
Linden-Kildare at DeKalb
Carlisle at Alto, canceled
Beckville at Maud
Hawkins at Boles
Union Grove at Alba-Golden
Huntington at Frankston
Brook Hill at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Lewisville Founders Classical at All Saints
Westlake Academy at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Colleyville Covenant at Grace, 7 p.m.
Union Hill vs. Throckmorton, 6 p.m. (at Gordon)
Tyler King’s Academy at Longview Christian Heritage
Tyler HEAT at Campbell, 7 p.m.