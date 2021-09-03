Friday, Sept. 3
Tyler Legacy 49, Tyler 27, 3rd
West 42, Grace 0, 3rd
Bishop Gorman at Austin St. Dominic Savio
Brook Hill at Garrison, canceled
Longview 7, Marshall 0, 3rd
Pine Tree 15, Lindale 15, 2nd
Kilgore 14, Hallsville 7, 3rd
Royse City 17, Whitehouse 7, 3rd
Palestine at Jacksonville
Sherman 17, Mount Pleasant 14, 3rd
Gilmer 29, Henderson 7, 2nd
Chapel Hill 19, Livingston 7, 3rd
Athens 13, Waxahachie Life 0, 2nd
Malakoff at Van
Caddo Mills 14, Bullard 7, 2nd
Brownsboro 24, Fairfield 14, 2nd
Gladewater at Spring Hill, canceled
Pittsburg at Mount Vernon
Carthage 14, San Antonio Cornerstone 7, 3rd
Rusk at Crockett
Mineola 21, Wills Point 0, 2nd
Jefferson at Center
Tatum 7, Daingerfield 0, 3rd
West Rusk 20, Sabine 7, 2nd
Ore City at White Oak
Tenaha at Arp
Troup at Carlisle
Frankston 20, Winona 0, 2nd
Paul Pewitt at Atlanta
Joaquin at Elysian Fields
New Diana at Redwater
Elkhart 13, Grapeland 6, 3rd
Harleton 8, Beckville 6, 2nd
Linden-Kildare at Clarksville
Hawkins 20, Simms James Bowie 0, 2nd
Queen City at Union Grove
Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled
Groveton at Trinity, canceled
Grand Saline at Trinity
Alto at Timpson
Overton at Burkeville
Longview Christian Heritage at Fruitvale
Saturday, Sept. 4
Waskom vs. Brookshire-Royal at Crockett, 6 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at All Saints, canceled