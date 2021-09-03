Friday, Sept. 3

Tyler Legacy 49, Tyler 27, 3rd 

West 42, Grace 0, 3rd 

Bishop Gorman at Austin St. Dominic Savio 

Brook Hill at Garrison, canceled

Longview 7, Marshall 0, 3rd

Pine Tree 15, Lindale 15, 2nd

Kilgore 14, Hallsville 7, 3rd

Royse City 17, Whitehouse 7, 3rd

Palestine at Jacksonville

Sherman 17, Mount Pleasant 14, 3rd

Gilmer 29, Henderson 7, 2nd

Chapel Hill 19, Livingston 7, 3rd

Athens 13, Waxahachie Life 0, 2nd

Malakoff at Van

Caddo Mills 14, Bullard 7, 2nd

Brownsboro 24, Fairfield 14, 2nd

Gladewater at Spring Hill, canceled

Pittsburg at Mount Vernon

Carthage 14, San Antonio Cornerstone 7, 3rd

Rusk at Crockett

Mineola 21, Wills Point 0, 2nd

Jefferson at Center

Tatum 7, Daingerfield 0, 3rd

West Rusk 20, Sabine 7, 2nd

Ore City at White Oak

Tenaha at Arp

Troup at Carlisle

Frankston 20, Winona 0, 2nd

Paul Pewitt at Atlanta

Joaquin at Elysian Fields

New Diana at Redwater

Elkhart 13, Grapeland 6, 3rd

Harleton 8, Beckville 6, 2nd

Linden-Kildare at Clarksville

Hawkins 20, Simms James Bowie 0, 2nd

Queen City at Union Grove

Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled

Groveton at Trinity, canceled

Grand Saline at Trinity 

Alto at Timpson

Overton at Burkeville 

Longview Christian Heritage at Fruitvale

Saturday, Sept. 4

Waskom vs. Brookshire-Royal at Crockett, 6 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at All Saints, canceled

 
 

