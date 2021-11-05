JaKyron Lacy
Tyler High's JaKyron Lacy (25) bulls his way into the end zone for a touchdown on Friday night against Sherman at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Lions defeated the Bearcats 37-20 and will play at Longview on Friday.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

(Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs unless noted. Games and times are subject to change)

Friday, Nov. 5

District 10-6A

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

North Mesquite at Rockwall, 7 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Tyler at Longview

Wylie East at Dallas Highland Park

West Mesquite at Sherman

McKinney North, bye

TAPPS Division II District 2

Brook Hill at Dallas Christian

Dallas Bishop Dunne at Grace Community

McKinney Christian, bye

TAPPS Division III District 2

Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.

Dallas First Baptist at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

Lufkin at Waller, 7 p.m.

College Station at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

New Caney at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Conroe Caney Creek at Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A Division II

Texas High at Whitehouse

Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant

Marshall at Nacogdoches

Longview Pine Tree at Hallsville

District 9-4A Division I

Kilgore at Lindale

Mabank at Athens

Chapel Hill at Henderson

Palestine, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Wills Point at Caddo Mills

Quinlan Ford at Nevada Community

Farmersville at Sunnyvale

District 7-4A Division II

Brownsboro at Van

Canton at Mexia

Bullard, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Gilmer at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg

Longview Spring Hill at Paris North Lamar

District 10-4A Division II

Center at Rusk

Shepherd at Carthage

Madisonville at Jasper

District 5-3A Division I

Pottsboro at Winnsboro

Howe at Mount Vernon

Commerce at Mineola

Emory Rains at Bonham

District 6-3A Division I

Tatum at Sabine

New Boston at White Oak

Atlanta at Jefferson

Gladewater, bye

District 8-3A Division I

Fairfield at Malakoff

Kemp at Groesbeck

Teague at Eustace

District 9-3A Division I

Crockett at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.

Elkhart, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Palmer at Dallas Gateway

Scurry-Rosser at Corsicana Mildred

Blooming Grove at Rice

Edgewood, bye

District 9-3A Division II

Winona at Harmony

West Rusk at Quitman

Arp at Grand Saline,

Troup, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Daingerfield at Paris Chisum

Redwater at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Prairiland at Hooks

De Kalb, bye

District 11-3A Division II

Waskom at New Diana

Queen City at Harleton

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields

Ore City, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Cooper at Wolfe City

Alba-Golden at Como-Pickton

Bogata Rivercrest at Honey Grove

Celeste, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Italy at Dawson

Marlin at Axtell

Kerens at Cayuga

District 9-2A Division I

Frankston at Beckville

Hawkins at Union Grove

Carlisle at Linden-Kildare

Big Sandy, bye

District 10-2A Division I

Shelbyville at Timpson

Joaquin at Garrison

San Augustine, bye

District 11-2A Division I

Centerville, Alto, Normangee, Grapeland, Jewett Leon, Groveton, bye

District 9-2A Division II

Maud at Simms James Bowie

Cumby at Detroit

Quinlan Boles at Clarksville

District 11-2A Division II

Pineland West Sabine at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Colmesneil at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Lovelady at Overton, 7 p.m.

Tenaha, bye

---

Saturday, Nov. 6

TAPPS Division III District 2

Arlington Pantego Christian at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

 
 

