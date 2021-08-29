East Texas Football Schedule
(All games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted. Games and times subject to change)
---
Thursday, Sept. 2
Hughes Springs at Harmony
Friday, Sept. 3
Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at All Saints, 7 p.m.
West at Grace, 7 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Austin St. Dominic Savio, 7 p.m.
Brook Hill at Garrison
Marshall at Longview
Lindale at Pine Tree
Kilgore at Hallsville
Royse City at Whitehouse
Palestine at Jacksonville
Sherman at Mount Pleasant
Henderson at Gilmer
Chapel Hill vs. Livingston at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches
Waxahachie Life at Athens
Malakoff at Van
Bullard at Caddo Mills
Fairfield at Brownwboro
Gladewater at Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Mount Vernon
San Antonio Cornerstone at Carthage
Rusk at Crockett
Wills Point at Mineola
Jefferson at Center
Daingerfield at Tatum
Sabine at West Rusk
Ore City at White Oak
Tenaha at Arp
Troup at Carlisle
Winona at Frankston
Paul Pewitt at Atlanta
Joaquin at Elysian Fields
New Diana at Redwater
Beckville at Harleton
Linden-Kildare at Clarksville
Simms James Bowie at Hawkins
Queen City at Union Grove
Alto at Timpson
Overton at Burkeville, 6 p.m.
Longview Christian Heritage at Fruitvale
Union Hill at Dallas Lakehill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Waskom vs. Brookshire-Royal at Crockett, 6 p.m.