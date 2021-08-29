Jacob Seekford
Lindale wide receiver Jacob Seekford (3) scores a touchdown in the first quarter on Friday in the Eagles' game with Kaufman at Eagle Stadium in Lindale. Kaufman won 39-36. The Eagles return to play on Friday, traveling to Longview to meet Pine Tree.

 Michel Alfaro/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas Football Schedule

(All games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted. Games and times subject to change)

---

Thursday, Sept. 2

Hughes Springs at Harmony

Friday, Sept. 3

Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at All Saints, 7 p.m.

West at Grace, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Austin St. Dominic Savio, 7 p.m.

Brook Hill at Garrison

Marshall at Longview

Lindale at Pine Tree

Kilgore at Hallsville

Royse City at Whitehouse

Palestine at Jacksonville

Sherman at Mount Pleasant

Henderson at Gilmer

Chapel Hill vs. Livingston at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches

Waxahachie Life at Athens

Malakoff at Van

Bullard at Caddo Mills

Fairfield at Brownwboro

Gladewater at Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Mount Vernon

San Antonio Cornerstone at Carthage 

Rusk at Crockett

Wills Point at Mineola

Jefferson at Center

Daingerfield at Tatum

Sabine at West Rusk

Ore City at White Oak

Tenaha at Arp

Troup at Carlisle

Winona at Frankston

Paul Pewitt at Atlanta

Joaquin at Elysian Fields

New Diana at Redwater

Beckville at Harleton

Linden-Kildare at Clarksville

Simms James Bowie at Hawkins

Queen City at Union Grove

Alto at Timpson

Overton at Burkeville, 6 p.m.

Longview Christian Heritage at Fruitvale

Union Hill at Dallas Lakehill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Waskom vs. Brookshire-Royal at Crockett, 6 p.m.

 
 

