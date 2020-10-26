Derrick McFall and Makavion Potts, Tyler High: McFall carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in a loss to McKinney North. Potts had six catches for 88 yards, returned three punts for 93 yards and a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for 101 yards.
Matthew Gooden and Trevor Theiring, Whitehouse: Gooden rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Theiring had eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats win over Nacogdoches.
Trevion Sneed, TJ Moreland, Isaiah Gardner, Kaleb Barton, Dawson Elmore, Jackson Anderson and Nate Griffin, Mineola: Sneed had 14 carries for 267 yards and five touchdowns and made 10 tackles on defense in a 70-7 win over Howe. Moreland had 11 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Gardner, Barton, Elmore, Anderson and Griffin formed an offensive line that paved the way for 528 yards rushing and 10 total touchdowns.
Markevion Haynes and Dylan Davis, Longview: Haynes carried 12 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ win over West Mesquite. Davis picked off two passes.
D.J. Freeman and Tyler Sheffield, Pine Tree: Freeman completed 9 of 15 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and carried 19 times for 73 yards and two scores in the Pirates’ win over Marshall. Sheffield carried 28 times for 163 yards.
Trayveon Epps, Dalton McElyea, Davin Rider, Brian Brown and Eli Caruthers, Kilgore: Epps carried 21 times for 149 yards and a touchdown and McElyea completed 8 of 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Henderson. Rider had 11 tackles returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown. Brown finished with 14 tackles and a sack, and Caruthers added 11 tackles.
Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, Carthage: Horton copleed 11 of 11 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Carthage rolled to a 51-7 win over Rusk. Courtney, who played less than a half, rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Dylan Fluellen, Jared Ward and Davion Smith, Gilmer: Fluellen had seven catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ win over Liberty-Eylau. He also picked off a pass. Ward finished with 10 carries for 159 yards, and Smith had 14 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Tristan Holmes and D.J. Allen, Gladewater: Holmes completed 9 of 16 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ win over White Oak. Allen caught three passes for 103 yards and added an interception on defense.
Dylan Craeger and Colton Cobb, White Oak: Cobb completed 10 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Cobb had four catches for 122 yards and a TD in a loss to Gladewater.
Kemarian McCain, Christian Bates, Terrell Williams and Jamyrion White, Pittsburg: McCain completed 10 of 13 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 81 yards and three scores and had an interception on defense in the Pirates’ 61-0 win over North Lamar. Bates recorded 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Williams had eight tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks and White racked up four sacks.
Tesean Hamilton, Cole Watson, Zay Thomas and Markus Gonzalez, Waskom: Hamilton rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Harleton. Watson added 148 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Thomas recorded 12 tackles, two fumble recoveries, three passes broken up, an 84-yard interception return for a TD and a 42-yard rushing touchdown. Gonzalez finished with 10 tackles.
Zaylon Jeter, Dee Lewis, Ishmael Allen and Jayden Wallace, Daingerfield: Jeter completed 13 of 22 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win over Paul Pewitt. Lewis had 11 tackles on defense to go along with three catches for 130 yards and a TD and one rushing TD on offense. Allen recorded 14 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Wallace had 11 tackles on defense and a rushing TD on offense.
Patrick Boyd and Trent Bolden, Hughes Springs: Boyd caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and added 15 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery on the defensive side in the Mustangs’ win over Queen City. Bolden carried 10 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
James Greenalch and Andon Mata, West Rusk: Greenalch rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ win over Harmony. Mata rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 114 yards and two more scores.
Michael Everett, Hunter Eitel an Aron Bell, Harmony: Eitel had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, and Bell finished with eight tackles and three tackles for loss in the Eagles’ loss to West Rusk. Everett rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase Mead, Matthew Bower, Cannon Cowan and Grayson Barnett, Union Grove: Mead completed 8 of 15 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and carried 24 times for 229 yards and four scores in a loss to Frankston. Bower rushed for 62 yards, had two catches for 29 yards and recorded six tackles and four QB pressures on defense. Cowan had eight tackles and three tackles for loss to go along with three catches for 42 yards, and Barnett caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Russell Nance, Linden-Kildare: Nance carried 10 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 52-0 win over Big Sandy.
Kayden Upchurch, Braden Adams and Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: Upchurch carried 19 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 64-yard TD pass in the Hawks’ win over Carlisle. Adams added 18 carries for 101 yards and one reception for 31 yards, and Torres returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown
Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas carried 38 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns in the Vandals’ 28-14 win over Bullard.
Connor Carson, Bullard: Carson caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Van.
Jackson Duplichain, Alto: Duplichain carried 20 times for 134 yards and caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ loss to Normangee.
Trey Stone, Cason Owens and Boaz Dyess, Christian Heritage: Stone rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and returned the game’s opening kickoff 74 yards for a TD in the Sentinels’ 58-0 win over Longview HEAT. Owens rushed for one TD, caught three TD passes and had a sack and interception on defense. Dyess had a touchdown run, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jonah Shepherd, Darren Brown and Dequincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd scored two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, returned a kickoff 58 yards for a TD and added six tackles in a 51-6 win over Fruitvale. Darren Brown had five tackles and a 25-yard interception return for a TD, and Dequincy Brown returned a kickoff 44 yards for a score and an interception 35 yards for a TD.
Kale Shaw, Canton: Shaw recorded 23 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 42-0 win over Brownsboro.
Mickey Ray and Shayden Jennings, Brownsboro: Ray had 16 tackles in a loss to Canton. Jennings had nine carries for 118 yards.
De’myzjean Martin, Jakaryon Conley and Tawaian Cook, Palestine: Martin completed all three of his pass attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Athens. Conley carried 17 times for 114 yards and two scores, and Cook had two catches for 140 yards and two TDs.
Patrick Clater and Devin McCuin, Jacksonville: Clater had a hand in five touchdowns for the Indians in a 59-44 win over Hallsville. He rushed for one touchdown and tossed four TD passes. Clater finished 18 of 29 for 286 yards through the air and added 43 yards on the ground. McCuin caught eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
