Bishop Gorman seniors are show with their “Mom Squad” during Media Day at Haddad Gymnasium. Players and their mothers are Luis Garcia and Yazmin Saldivar (52), Zeke Conner and Marianna Conner (70), Chance Harrison and Rachel Harrison (3), Robby Dowdell and Dawn Dowdell (4), Eli Mahfood and April Mahfood (6), Samuell Kerzee and Hollie Kerzee (50), and Edson Castro and Fabiola Esquvel (66). The Crusaders open their season on Thursday, visiting Union Grove for a 7 p.m. contest.