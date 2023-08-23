Bishop Gorman vs. Union Grove
When/Where: Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, 75647
Notable
Bishop Gorman: Robby Dowdell … Eli Mahfood ... Samuel Kerzee ... David Phillips
Union Grove: Judson George … Jace Roberts … Cade Sullivan … Dalton Hawkins … Carter Cooper … Kayden Day
Did you know: Union Grove won last year’s season opener against T.K. Gorman, 28-24, Tyler. ... Edward Burns takes over as coach of the Crusaders. ... “Preseason workouts have gone extremely well and I was pleased with the number of players who showed up day in and day out,” Burns said. “We’ve only had one scrimmage this season and it was a three-way with Linden-Kildare and Covenant Christian Colleyville. We looked good but with plenty room for improvement. I was impressed with our young guys and guys we had in new positions.” ... Burns pointed to the leadership of Dowdell, Mahfood, Kerzee and Phillips. “They have all been great leaders and instrumental in the growth of our team. With the number of underclassmen we have it’s really vital to have strong leadership which they all provide.” ... He sees a tough opponent in the Lions. “I think Union Grove is a very solid team that plays very hard every play,” Burns said. “Their big boys upfront are strong, which make it easy for them to move the ball and apply pressure defensively.” ... The Crusaders have a bye next week.
Up Next: Union Grove at Cumby, Aug. 31; All Saints at Bishop Gorman, Sept. 8
Whitehouse vs. North Forney
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Forney City Bank Stadium (9067 FM 741, Forney, 75126)
Notable
Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (165 of 251, 2,499 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INT; 185 carries, 837 yards, 16 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy … WR Braylen Jackson … LB Hayden Ross … DB Gabe Stroud
North Forney: RB/DB Aamii Branch … OL Donovan Doty … QB Tamerion Crochett … LB Jaylen Gray … DL David Paine Jr.
Did you know: Whitehouse took a 47-30 win over North Forney in last season’s opener. Josh Green threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in that game … North Forney has four playoff appearances and winning seasons in the history of its program, which began in 2010.
Last season: Whitehouse 8-3, bi-district finalist; North Forney 3-7
Up next: Jacksonville at Whitehouse, Sept. 1; North Forney at Rowlett, Aug. 31
---
Longview vs. McKinney
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, McKinney ISD Stadium (4201 South Hardin Boulevard, McKinney 75070)
Notable
Longview: Taylor Tatum (1,889 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 12 catches and three receiving touchdowns in 2022) … Kelvin Washington (307 rushing yards and eight touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (14 receptions and 204 yards) ... Chase Smith (100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two sacks and one interception in 2022) … Willie Nelson (77 tackles, five interceptions, five pass break-ups and two tackles for loss) … Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett (73 tackles, nine pass break-ups and one interception) … Xaryus Sheppard (76 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks) … Billy Smith (69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13 sacks) …
McKinney: Xavier Filsaime (92 tackles in 2022) … Ashton McShane (28 tackles and five interceptions) … Bryan Jackson (1,647 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in 2022) … Khali Best (33 catches for 630 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, and 250 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … D’Kedrion Abrams (320 yards and eight rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: Longview will open its 114th high school football season on August 24, 2023 … The Lobos own a 770-356-52 all-time record since November 25, 1909 … Longview will meet McKinney on the gridiron for the first time in 86 years. … The Lobos lead the series 1-0 after a 32-7 win on October 8, 1937 …
Up next: Longview at Marshall, Sept. 1; McKinney at Richardson Berkner, Sept. 1
Spring Hill vs. Sabine
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, James Bamberg Stadium (5424 FM 1252, Gladewater 75647)
Notable
Spring Hill: Julius Hawkins (94 carries, 536 yards and three touchdowns in 2022) … Dwaylon Richardson (116 receiving yards) … Brett Andros … Jason Jordan … Coleman Stout ... Carson Tidwell … Hayden Congdon … Talan Ferguson
Sabine: Colt Sparks (1,585 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 700 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2022) … Cade Silvertooth (365 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Cason Patterson (340 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Hudson McNatt (22 catches, 350 receiving yards and three touchdowns) … Caleb McKinney (25 catches, 309 yards and one touchdown) ... Joseph Royce (58 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2022) … Cade Silvertooth (42 tackles and two sacks) … Cason Patterson (20 tackles) … Caleb McKinney (14 tackles and two pass break-ups)
Did you know: Spring Hill owns a 5-2 series edge against Sabine since 2002 … Spring Hill’s 44-34 win in the 2022 season opener snapped a two-game losing skid for the Panthers against the Cardinals … Sabine won 17-14 in 2020 and 34-27 in 2021 … Spring Hill also prevailed 49-0 in 2002, 61-6 in 2003, 41-7 in 2006 and 49-14 in 2007 during that stretch … Both teams missed out on a 2022 UIL postseason appearance … Spring Hill is working towards its first playoff berth since 2020, while Sabine is aiming for its second bid in three years.
Up next: Center at Spring Hill, Sept. 1; Sabine at West Rusk, Sept. 1.
Daingerfield vs. Gladewater
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium (202 Tiger Drive, Daingerfield 75638)
Notable
Daingerfield: Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton … Chase Johnson … Braden Lewis … Quin Webb
Gladewater: Kyron Wilson … JT Maddox … Israel Cerda … Jobey Shico
Did you know: Gladewater and Daingerfield will battle for a sixth football meeting since 2012 … The Bears own a 4-1 series edge during that time after wins in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, but the Tigers bounced back with a series victory in 2022 … Daingerfield marched to the Class 3A Division II Region III semifinal in 2022, while Gladewater appeared in the Class 3A Division I bi-district round.
Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum, Aug. 31; Mount Vernon at Gladewater, Sept. 1
Beckville vs. Timpson
When/Where: James Herber Eakin Stadium (826 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975)
Notable
Beckville: J’Koby Willams … Calan Castles … Will Bogs … Brady Davis … Micah English … Jorden Prince
Timpson: Terry Bussey … Vosky Howard … J.J. Garner … Tyler Lane
Did you know: Timpson won last year’s season opener against Beckville, 53-22. In the previous two seasons, the Bears ended the Beacats’ season in the playoffs with a 42-21 third-round win in 2021 and a 55-14 fourth-round win in 2020. The Bears also won district games against Beckville in 2019 (46-20) and 2018 (46-3)
Up next: Beckville at Joaquin, Aug. 31; Timpson at Jefferson, Sept. 1
Harleton vs. Carlisle
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Arrowhead Stadium (8960 FM 13, Price, 75687)
Notable
Harleton: Cameron Johnson … Blaine Cornelius … Peyton Murray … Carson Wallace … Luke Ratcliff
Carlisle: Clayton Hart … Fernando Espinoza … Trent Sartain … David DeLeon … Zeshaun Reed
Did you know: Carlisle blanked Harleton, 31-0, in last year’s season opener. Harleton and Carlisle have met once in the playoffs, with Harleton notching a 39-27 win over the Indians in a 2019 second-round game.
Up next: Rivercrest at Harleton, Aug. 31; Carlisle at Troup, Sept. 1
From Staff Reports