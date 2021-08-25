Arp will get to begin its football season this week after all.
After having its scheduled season opener against Hughes Springs canceled on Monday due to COVID-19, the Tigers were on the search for a new opponent but had no luck through Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Huntington lost its game with Warren.
Arp ISD Communications Coordinator Mike Alzamora announced on Wednesday morning that Arp will now play Huntington at 7 p.m. Friday at Red Devil Field in Huntington.
Alzamora said tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 for adults and $3 for students and children.
Alzamora said Arp will still be awarded a forfeit win over Hughes Springs, which will give the Tigers a chance to be 2-0 when the opening week of the season is complete.