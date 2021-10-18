Multiple East Texas programs find themselves in preseason high school basketball rankings that have recently been released.
The Brownsboro girls are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Gilmer is No. 11.
Winnsboro is No. 8 in the Class 3A girls rankings. Other East Texas teams ranked in Class 3A are Pollok Central 12, Edgewood 14 and Huntington 20.
Martin’s Mill is No. 2 in the Class 2A girls rankings. Other East Texas teams are Douglass 5, Frankston 15, Timpson 17, LaPoynor 20 and Hawkins 24. Chireno is No. 8 in Class 1A.
On the boys’ side, Paris is No. 12 in Class 4A. Tatum is No. 6 in Class 3A, followed by Diboll 8, Mineola 20 and Crockett 21.
Douglass is No. 4 in Class 2A, followed by Timpson 12, Tenaha 17, Grapeland 19, Martin’s Mill 20 and Woden 25. Chireno is No. 15 in Class 1A, and Laneville is No. 25.
The Bishop Gorman girls are ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A private school rankings.
In the Class 1A private school girls rankings, Longview St. Mary’s is No. 8, and Athens Christian Prep is No. 10.
In the boys private school rankings, Longview Trinity School of Texas is No. 7 in Class 2A. Longview Christian Heritage is No. 7 in Class 1A, and Carthage Northside Christian is No. 8.
———
Txhsgbb.com released their regional rankings.
Tyler Legacy is No. 5 in Class 6A Region II.
Huntsville, which is in District 16-5A with Tyler, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A Region II.
Five of the top 10 teams in Class 4A Region II are East Texas programs — Brownsboro 2, Gilmer 5, Canton 8, Lindale 9 and Chapel Hill 10.
Winnsboro is No. 1 in Class 3A Region II. Also ranked are Edgewood 4, Rains 6, Gladewater 7, Sabine 8 and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 9.
Palestine is No. 4 in Class 4A Region III.
Pollok Central is No. 2 in Class 3A Region III, and Huntington is No. 7.
Martin’s Mill is No. 1 in Class 2A Region III, followed by Douglass 2, Frankston 3, Hawkins 4, Union Grove 6 and Woden 8.