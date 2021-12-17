ARLINGTON — Gilmer entered Friday’s Class 4A Division II championship game averaging 46.53 points per game.
The only time the Buckeyes had been held to fewer than 26 points all season was a 28-7 loss to then No. 1 Carthage on Sept. 24.
On Friday at AT&T Stadium, it was the team that eliminated Carthage that found an answer for the high-powered Gilmer offense that entered the day averaging 480.13 yards per game on offense.
Gilmer (14-2) finished with 226 yards of offense in a 31-7 loss to China Spring, which defeated Carthage 27-17 in the third round of the playoffs.
The Buckeyes moved the ball in the first half, getting into the red zone three times, coming away with a touchdown and two field goal attempts — one that was blocked and returned for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.
In the second half, Gilmer only got past midfield once and that was to the China Spring 48 when on fourth-and-1, the Cougars stopped the Buckeyes for a loss.
“They’re talented,” Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. “They gave us issues in the first half as well. In the second half, it was like we couldn’t get that first down.
“We had that one time we got fourth-and-1, and we go, and they stuff us. You get that first down, and you get a little momentum going. It was like we just couldn’t quite get the rhythm. Whereas in the first half, we got the first down, scrambled, and Brandon (Tennison) put it on somebody. You get that first one, and once you get to that sixth, seventh, eighth play, now you get something going. We couldn’t ever get there.”
Gilmer had just one first down in the second half — and that came on the final drive — after picking up 12 first downs in the opening 24 minutes of action.
“I just thought we didn’t make as many plays as they did,” senior quarterback Tennison said.
China Spring (16-0) held opponents to 10.56 points per game this season, limiting nine opponents to single-digit performances, including Friday.
“We’ve got really good players,” China Spring head football coach Brian Bell said. “When you’ve got really good players on the defensive side of the ball, and they play really fast and really physical, good things happen.
“That’s the best defense probably in China Spring school history. It was an unbelievable performance by these guys.”
Senior linebacker Brayden Faulkner, a Lamar University signee who entered the game needing seven tackles to break the single-season school record for tackles and finished with 7.5 tackles to total 172, said slowing down star Gilmer receiver Rohan Fluellen was a major key for the China Spring defense.
“No. 17 is a really good receiver, so we had to bracket him and we doubled him pretty much every play, and we kind of shut him down, so their offense had to work to get other players the ball,” Faulkner said.
Entering Friday, Fluellen had 81 catches for 1,373 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with six grabs for 44 yards on Friday.
Last season, Gilmer’s lowest point total was 14 points, twice, both to Carthage in the regular season and then again in the state championship game.
