The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies honored their former coach, the late Herb Richardson on Friday.
The Apache Ladies did what Coach Herb Richardson would have loved best, recording a victory for TJC.
Taryn Wills hit for 15 points and Veonce Powell added 10 as the No. 10 Apache Ladies scored a 64-43 victory over Hill College in the First Herb Richardson Women’s Basketball Classic at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Classic continues on Saturday with No. 24 meeting Hill at noon, followed by Tyler taking on Collin College at 2 p.m. The TJC men’s team plays Cypress Prep at 4 p.m.
TJC improves to 2-1 on the young season, while the Lady Rebels fall to 2-2.
Nassarine William and Deborah Ogayemi each scored eight points for TJC.
Tyquanna Ross led Hill with 15 points.