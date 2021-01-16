AUSTIN (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points in a rare appearance for Texas and the No. 4 Longhorns rebounded from their first Big 12 loss of the season by beating Kansas State 82-67 Saturday night.
Hepa, who hadn’t started yet this season and had played in only three games, started in place of freshman forward Greg Brown, who was one of three Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) held out for reasons not immediately disclosed. Given his chance, Hepa made five of Texas’ 12 3-pointers in the blowout.
The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats.
Andrew Jones made three 3-pointers in the half and the Longhorns turned six early Kansas State turnovers into 14 points to quickly pull away.
Both teams had depleted rosters.
Kansas State had to postpone a game earlier in the week because it didn’t have six health scholarship players due to COVID and injury problems, and had only nine available Saturday night. Texas was missing Brown, who is averaging 11.8 points, and top reserves Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham, forcing the Longhorns to go deep into their bench for Hepa and shooting guard Jase Febres.
Hepa, normally the Longhorns’ most animated player on the bench, made two early 3-pointers, then swished two more from the left wing in the opening minutes of the second half. Febres, who hadn’t played since knee surgery last March, finished with six points.
Davion Bradford led Kansas State (5-9, 1-5) with 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats were smothered early on offense and never recovered in dropping their fourth straight loss. ... The turnovers forced by Texas’ press led to easy Longhorns and the half-court offense was too often caught deep in the shot clock.
Texas: The Longhorns have found a dead-eye shooting touch from long range. In the last three games, Jones hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds against West Virginia, the Longhorns made 13 3-pointers against Texas Tech and kept launching wide open shots against the Wildcats.
UP NEXT
Kansas State plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Texas plays at Iowa State on Wednesday
UT Tyler captures
first conference
win of season
WICHITA FALLS — Da’Zhon Wyche and Darius Alford each scored 23 points to help the Patriots get in the Lone Star Conference win column as UT Tyler downed Midwestern State, 92-66, on Saturday at Ligon Coliseum.
The Patriots, who lost to MSU on Friday 76-59, improved to 2-7 overall and 1-7 in LSC. The Mustangs fall to 7-2 and 6-2.
UT Tyler jumped out to a 44-30 halftime lead.
Wyche, a 5-10 senior guard from Anchorage, Alaska, added eight assists and three steals, along with five rebounds. Alford is a 5-11 junior guard from Houston.
The Patriots’ Emanuel Gant had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Micah Fuller (13 points) and Milan Szabo (11 points) were also in double figures scoring for UT Tyler. Szabo had eight rebounds and Fuller had five assists.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Roche Grootfaam (6) and Chris Giles (2).
Terrell Wilson led Midwestern State with 22 points. Derrick Ogechi and Luke Hamilton each scored nine points.
UT Tyler will now face Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce on Jan. 22-23. The Patriots’ next home game is 2 p.m. Jan. 27 against St. Mary’s.
MSU is scheduled to visit Dallas Baptist on Jan. 22-23.
LSC Women’s Basketball: Midwestern sweeps UT Tyler
WICHITA FALLS — UT Tyler dropped the second game of a two-game Lone Star Conference weekend women’s basketball series with Midwestern State Saturday, as the Mustangs posted a 75-50 win on Saturday.
On Friday, the Patriots fell to Mustangs, 82-49.
For the second straight game, UT Tyler posted a new season-high in points, as Azaria Reed and Shequana Jackson led a balanced scoring effort with 9 points each.
With the loss, UT Tyler falls to 0-6 on the season, while Midwestern State improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the LSC.
Jackson scored a season-high nine points to help lead the Patriots, and Reed added nine points to share the team scoring lead. Taylor Jackson scored seven points, and Tyreesha Blaylock added six points, as 10 different Patriots reached the scoring column. Shequana Jackson and Madison Davis each collected a game-high three steals each, helping force 23 Midwestern State turnovers.
Frances King recorded game-highs of 19 points and five assists to lead the Mustangs, and Morgan Lenahan added 18 points along with a game-high eight rebounds as Midwestern State produced a 40-26 rebounding margin.
UT Tyler will host a non-conference matchup against UNT Dallas on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) before returning to Lone Star Conference play for a pair of road games at Texas A&M-Commerce next week.