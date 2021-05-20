Mark Eberhard said he “played just about every sport under the sun” while he was growing up.
“I was a boxer,” he said. “I played golf. I played football, soccer and baseball. I lived in New York and I played lacrosse for a year, so I pretty much played everything.”
One thing he hadn’t done was swimming until his freshman year and that was despite his school, Henderson High School, not even fielding a swim team.
“I started just because my brother started,” Eberhard said. “It wasn’t any special reason. I was actually hesitant to start. My brother was the one who actually got me into it.”
Eberhard’s younger brother, John, also still swims. And on Thursday afternoon at East Texas Aquatics, John, along with Eberhard’s other family, friends and teammates, got to watch Eberhard sign to continue his swimming career at Louisiana State University.
“The LSU coach was just straight up front about what he wanted, and that was really important,” Eberhard said. “When I went down to the campus, I just kind of fell in love. The pool was amazing. And I met some of the guys on the team, and they were nice. It just felt like a nice fit.”
Eberhard said it was tough to reach this point, but that he had a lot of help along the way.
“What got me here is a bunch of hard work and a bunch of people who believed in me,” he said. “Having a goal set in my mind and just working every day to get to that goal and a bunch of people encouraging me to get there.”
As a sophomore, Eberhard advanced to the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed fourth with a time of 58.83. As a junior, he won regionals in the same event with a time of 56.18 and placed third in Class 5A with a time of 57.18.
As a senior, Eberhard went to state in the 200-yard individual medley and placed fifth in Class 5A with a time of 1:53.52.
Eberhard said sprints and breaststroke are his specialties, but that he can do the freestyle and butterfly also, which led him to try individual medley.
Eberhard said he plans to go into pre-law next year.
