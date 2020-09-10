Late Wednesday, the Kaufman ISD announced the Henderson-Kaufman game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Kaufman football coach/athletic director Jeramy Burleson told the Dallas Morning News that his school has decided not to play Friday’s home game against Henderson because it was concerned with the number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Henderson ISD. Henderson ISD's website on Wednesday stated that it has been informed of two additional students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and that there have been 84 reported cases in the school district, with 41 recoveries and 43 active cases.
Burleson said Kaufman (0-2) tried to find a replacement to play Friday but was unable to on such short notice. Kaufman’s next game is Sept. 18 at home against Alvarado.
Henderson (1-1) is scheduled for Sept. 18, hosting Longview Spring Hill.
Also, Paris North Lamar canceled Friday’s home game against Nevada Community after three North Lamar athletes tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days, North Lamar ISD public relations director Carla Coleman said in an email Thursday.
North Lamar also canceled its home football game against Anna that was scheduled for Sept. 18, as well as volleyball matches that were scheduled for Tuesday and Sept. 18.
Nevada Community (0-2) found a last-minute replacement and will play at Longview Spring Hill (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Lamar ISD has had 14 reported COVID-19 cases, including six (three staff, three students) at the high school, according to the district’s website.
Spring Hill was originally scheduled to play White Oak on Friday. White Oak had to cancel the game and had to close its school for two weeks (through Sept. 9) because of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, the Longview News-Journal reported.
Only UIL schools in Class 4A and below are playing right now. Class 6A and 5A schools can begin games Sept. 24-26, as can TAPPS schools.
The UIL’s Medical Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Sunday, and COVID-19 is among the topics of discussion on the agenda.