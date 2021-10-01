ATHENS — The Athens Hornets dropped their second straight contest in a 58-41 defeat against the Henderson Lions Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (4-2, 0-2) is open next week and is set to return to action Friday, Oct. 15 at Lindale. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Henderson is 4-1 overall and improved to 1-0 in district play. The contest was the district opener for the Lions. They return to action Friday hosting the Lindale Eagles.
Henderson led 24-14 at the half as Jacobe Robinson threw three touchdowns in the first half. He connected with Jamal Robinson on two of the scores.
Athens had a TD pass from Grant Yudizky to Jemarius Moore for 51 yards and a three yard run by Ty Arroyo in the first half.
Arroyo had another rushing touchdown, a 73-yard pass to Jorien Ray, a three yard run by Arroyo and a 6 yard run by Arroyo in the second half.