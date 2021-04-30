Henderson hired Crowley offensive coordinator Othell Robinson as its new head football coach on Friday morning.
The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and confirmed by Johnny Congdon of news partner KYTX CBS 19 at the board meeting.
Per Stepp, Robinson was an assistant coach for DeSoto’s 2016 state championship team. His son, Shawn, was a quarterback who played at TCU and Missouri. He also has two sons, Jacobe and Jamal, who started for Crowley as sophomores and will be juniors next season. Robinson’s wife, Andrea, is the head girls basketball coach at DeSoto, which won the Class 6A state title this season.
Phil Castles left Henderson after eight seasons, posting a record of 62-33. The Lions went 3-6 this past season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Castles took Henderson four rounds deep in the playoffs three times — 2014, 2017 and 2018.