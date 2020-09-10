WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse has been working and preparing for months.
But on Monday, the Wildcats were able to put on the helmets and officially kick off practices for the 2020 football season.
“Everybody was asking me the other day how the first practice went, and I feel like we’ve been practicing since June,” Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold said. “But we’re just putting the helmets now. I think the kids are a little more excited, putting that jersey on, putting those cleats on and putting those girdles on. I think they can start feeling that the season is getting a little closer for us.”
The Wildcats have graduated most of the offensive production from skill position players from a season ago and must replace quarterback Kaden Casey, who accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Junior Tristan Smith and sophomore Joey Conflitti are currently battling for that signal caller spot.
“We’ve narrowed it down to those two guys,” Gold said. “Coach Lev (Akeem Leviston) does a great job with them. We’ve had a lot of opportunities to be in those meetings with those guys and seeing them in action. But things are going to be different when it comes to the O-line, D-line, secondary and quarterbacks when you put on those shoulder pads and get into a live scenario. It’s going to be fun seeing those different competitions and different groups when we scrimmage this Saturday and then play against Greenville in a scrimmage when they come here next week.”
“On the offensive line, we have a lot of old guys returning, so to be able to have that reassurance for the quarterbacks that you’ve got a veteran group that didn’t give up a lot of sacks last year,” senior offensive lineman Garrett Feiden said. “The quarterbacks, both guys have great vision, great arms and great speed, so I think it’s going to be a real dogfight to see who takes that position on Friday night.”
On defense, senior captains Jack Clark and Marshall Johnson are back in the fold. Clark, a University of Louisiana baseball commit, had 66 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception to earn All-East Texas honors. Johnson had four sacks and seven tackles for loss.
“We haven’t played football in a long time, so I’m just ready to get into action,” Johnson said.
“We’re working,” Clark said. “We’ve been putting in our days and long hours, and we’re ready to get to it. We’re ready for Forney Week 1.”
Whitehouse will host Greenville for a scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. The season opener will be Sept. 25 at Forney. The Wildcats will then go to Royse City on Oct. 2 before hosting Corsicana in the regular season home opener on Oct. 9.