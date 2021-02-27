FRANKSTON — Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said it best.
“That was classic heavyweight boxing stuff,” Doughty said. “We throw our best punch. They threw their best punch, and we were able to finish it in the fourth quarter.”
That was Doughty’s response after his Sandies — ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2A — pulled out an 81-75 victory over No. 1 Martin’s Mill in the Class 2A Region III quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
While there are other top teams throughout Class 2A Region III and across the state, many viewed Saturday’s matchup as one between the top best teams in the state.
“As soon as the UIL realignment stuff came out, I know we did and I assume we did too, but we circled this date on the calendar,” Doughty said. “We knew it was coming, and they knew it was coming. For my money, no disrespect to anybody that’s ranked No. 2 in either poll, but for my money, these are the two best teams in the state.”
The game began with Martin’s Mill’s Carter Jones shooting two technical free throws after a Grapeland player pulled on the rim prior to the start of the game.
Jones made one of the free throws to give Martin’s Mill a 1-0 lead, but that was the last lead for the Mustangs in a while. Grapeland scored five straight and eventually led 16-10 in the final minute of the first quarter.
Dylan Morrow turned a steal into a layup with 34 seconds on the clock. Cadarian Wiley scored inside with 17 seconds left, and then Logan Morrow answered with a layup for Martin’s Mill as Grapeland led 18-15 after the first quarter.
Grapeland controlled the second quarter and stretched its lead to double figures. Jones knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key to cut the score to 41-33 in the final six seconds, but BJ Lamb quickly came down the court and sank a deep triple as time expired to send the Sandies into the locker room with a 44-33 advantage.
With a program as tradition rich as Martin’s Mill on the other side, Grapeland knew a run was coming in the second half.
The Mustangs came out firing from deep. Jones hit two threes, and Logan Morrow hit another as Martin’s Mill opened the third quarter on an 11-2 run to cut the score to 46-44.
Grapeland responded with a 9-2 spurt to go up 55-46. Martin’s Mill clawed back, and Dylan Morrow’s shot from way downtown as time expired in the third quarter tied the score at 61.
Keizion Ashford quickly scored for Grapeland in the fourth to put the Sandies back in front. Dylan Morrow then hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. He hit the free throw to give the Mustangs a 65-63 lead — their first lead since the since the start of the game. It was the third time Dylan Morrow had been fouled on a three in the contest.
Wiley then hit two free throws to tie the score.
With the game knotted at 67 with under six minutes to play, Riley Murchison had a putback to put Grapeland back in front. The Sandies went on a 6-0 run and held Martin’s Mill scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Dylan Morrow scored ona drive with 2:06 to play to cut the score to 73-69. Later, he had a steal and layup to make the score 75-72 with 45 seconds remaining. After a layup by Wiley, Jones pulled up for a 3 to make it 77-75.
Grapeland made four free throws down the stretch, and Martin’s Mill was unable to score in the final 30 seconds.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Doughty said. “So much adversity has hit this group. It’s hit a lot of the state, but it’s our community particularly hard, so I’m proud of these guys for the way they fought and finished today.
Wiley and Lamb led Grapeland (26-1) with 22 points each. Wiley also had 12 rebounds, and Lamb had eight rebounds and eight assists. Ashford had 18 points, six rebounds and four steals.
“My motto is doing give up and keep fighting,” said Wiley, who had to leave the game briefly in the fourth quarter with leg cramps, according to Doughty. “I just feel like we wanted it so bad. Just being the underdogs coming into this game, we just had to get down and get to work.”
Dylan Morrow led Martin’s Mill (26-4) with 21 points, nine steals and six rebounds. Jones had 16 ponts, and Logan Morrow had 13 points.
Grapeland advances to face either No. 9 Gary or No. 21 Cushing.
———
Grapeland 81, Martin’s Mill 75
Martin’s Mill 15 18 28 14 — 75
Grapeland 18 26 17 20 — 81
MARTIN’S MILL — Carter Jones 16; Logan Morrow 13; Dylan Morrow 31; Tanner Waynick 3; Jose Valenzuela 3; Colten Powers 9.
GRAPELAND — Keizion Ashford 18; Michael Dancer 4; Cadarian Wiley 22; Riley Murchison 6; BJ Lamb 22; Omaran Wiley 8; Johnny Lamb 1.
