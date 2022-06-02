A constellation of stars gathered on the front lawn of the Tyler Junior College campus on Thursday.
It was picture day as the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes met as the Heart of a Champion Week activities were full steam ahead.
Practices, meetings and social gathers were underway as close to 300 senior athletes from the East Texas area will participate. There will also be more than 50 coaches who volunteered for the all-star camps and games.
"What an honor to be chosen to participate," said Chapel Hill's Kylei Griffin, who has signed with the University of Louisiana and who will play on the Blue All-Star Softball Team.
Griffin added she was looking forward to playing with many of her opponents she has competed with the last four years in high school. Griffin begins her college career Aug. 19 at the Lafayette, Louisiana college.
This will be the eighth year for the softball game, while it will be the seventh year for the baseball game.
The softball and baseball games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at the Whitehouse Sports Complex. Tickets are $5 and available at the gate. District passes are accepted for coach and immediate family only.
"It is a nice feeling to just be nominated, and to be chosen and drafted by the coaches is pretty awesome," said Longview's Connor Cox, who will continue his baseball career at St. Edward's University in Austin.
Cox is on the Red Team and will not wearing his usual Lobo green.
"It's a little different (with the Red jersey), but playing baseball is a blessing no matter what color you wear," Cox said.
The football game is in its 12th year and is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Tickets are $10 and available at the gate.
The boys and girls soccer matches are scheduled for June 11 at Tyler Legacy High School. The boys game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 6:30 p.m. This is the third year for the soccer games. In 2020, NETX FCA became the first in Texas to have both boys and girls soccer All-Stars through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The athletes are nominated by their coaches and school officials. That is followed by a draft by the coaching squads. Some 70 Northeast Texas schools will be represented in the All-Star games. The NETX FCA Region includes 14 counties and 175 middle school, high school and college campuses.
Since 2011, 1,866 all-stars in cheerleading, football, softball, baseball and soccer have participated. There have been 345 coaches. Also, 175 athletes have given their lives to Christ through the Heart of a Champion All-Star Games.