HIDEAWAY — Lina Acker captured the Hide-A-Way Lake Women's Golf Association Club Championship for the 33rd time this week at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Acker won the 36-hole event to be declared the Club WGA champion.

Also, Cathey Weaver won the President's Cup, symbolic of the net championship of the Hide-A-Way Lake WGA.

Other flight winners in the championship (gross) tournament were: Cathey Weaver (Championship); Kay Murphy (Presidents); Julie Pace (First); and Karen Hallmark (Second).

Other flight winners in the President's Cup (net) tournament were: Theresa Sockwell (Championship); Kay Murphy (Presidents); Julie Pace (First); and Sylvia Moyer (Second).

Also, Julie Pace made a hole-in-one during the tournament on hole No. 4 on the west course. 

---

HAWL WGA Championship Tournament

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Club WGA Champion — Linda Acker  

Championship Flight — 1, Cathey Weaver; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie; 3, Theresa Sockwell.

Presidents Fight — 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Tanna Stanley; 3, Betty Thompson.

First Flight — 1, Julie Pace; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Tina Gumber.

Second Flight — 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Mary Achziger; 3, Maureen Hudlow

---

HAWL WGA Presidents Cup Tournament

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

President's Cup Champion — Cathey Weaver.

Championship Flight — 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Lina Acker; 3, Pam Graves.

Presidents Fight — 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Betty Thompson; 3, Tann Stanley.

First Flight — 1, Julie Pace; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Candy Hull.

Second Flight — 1, Sylvia Moyer; 2, Mary Achziger; 3, Karen Hallmark.

