HAWKINS — Zach Conde hopes he has one more season to play baseball with his teammates and represent Hawkins High School on the diamond, but regardless of what happens in 2021, his three-year resume was enough to lock down his college future.
Conde, who has recorded more than 200 strikeouts in just over 136 innings pitched in three seasons while never hitting below .366, signed a national letter-of-intent with Kansas Wesleyan University on Wednesday in front of family, friends and teammates at Hawk Gymnasium.
“With COVID-19, nothing is really guaranteed,” Conde said. “Schools have guys coming back because they were granted another year of eligibility, and rosters are filling up, so when you get an opportunity like this you close the deal.”
“If we’re able to play this year, I just want to show that I deserve this. ...that’s it’s real.”
Conde hit .476 with two doubles, eight RBI and eight runs scored in an eight-game season shortened by COVID-19 in 2020. He was a .431 hitter with 11 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI and 28 runs scored in 2019 and hit .366 with 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles as a freshman in 2018.
Conde has also successfully swiped 18 of 19 bags he’s attempted to steal in three seasons, but he projects as a pitcher at the next level after going 13-7 with 206 strikeouts and 41 walks in 136.1 innings pitched thus far in his career.
“I’ll do whatever they ask me to, but I might try to get in the coach’s ear and see if he’ll let me hit some,” Conde said with a smile.
Conde was 1-0 last season wit ha 1.16 earned run average, 23 strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings. As a sophomore in 2019, he finished 8-2 with a 1.03 ERA, 120 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67.2 innings, and he was 4-5 with a 1.35 ERA, 63 strikeouts and 15 walks in 56.2 innings of work as a freshman.
Kansas Wesleyan, located in Salina, Kansas, competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Avila, Bethany, Friends, McPherson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary, Southwestern, Sterling, Tabor and York.
The Coyotes were 12-11 overall and 3-4 in the KCAS when the 2020 season came to a halt.
