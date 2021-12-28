HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks used a balanced scoring attack to register a 71-14 victory over Longview's Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday in the Hawkins Basketball Tournament.
Jordyn Warren led all scorers with 22 points. She added six steals, five rebounds and two assists. Two more of Hawkins' players were in double-digits — Tenley Conde (13 points, 4 steals, 2 assists) and Laney Wilson (10 points, 3 rebounds).
Other contributors for the Lady Hawks were Lynli Dacus (9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals); Taetum Smith (8 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 4 assists); Makena Warren (7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists) and Carmen Turner (2 points, 3 steals).
Georgia Scott led Trinity with eight points, followed by Landry Knowles (4) and Lexi Abbott (2).