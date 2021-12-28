HAWKINS — Dristun Pruitt and Jereamy Torres combined for 33 points to help power Hawkins to a 70-27 win over Longview’s Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday in the Hawkins Basketball Tournament.
The Hawks led 21-11 at halftime and then exploded for 29 points in the third quarter for a 50-19 lead.
Pruitt, who hit four 3-pointers, paced Hawkins with 17 points with Torres adding 16.
Others scoring for the Hawks were Marshall White (10), Bryce Burns (8), Boston Conner (5), Micah Staruska (5), Toby Gwin (4), Rowdy Searer (3) and Drew Dacus (2).
White had two 3-pointers with a trey each by Conner and Staruska.
Dell Wickersman led Trinity with nine points, followed by Hanner Knowles (4), Matthew Ellison (3), Owen Freeman (3), Caleb Darwin (2), Caleb Darwin (2), Jack Abernathy (2), Daniel Johnson (2), Palmar Mann (1) and Gage Bussey (1).
Trinity’s 3-pointers were from Ellison and Freeman.
Games scheduled for Wednesday include:
Consolation bracket — Alba-Golden vs. Hughes Springs, 9:15 a.m.; East Texas HomeSchool Chargers vs. Trinity 2:15 p.m.
Championship bracket — West Rusk vs. De Kalb, 11:45 a.m.; Omaha Paul Pewitt vs. Hawkins, 4:45 p.m.