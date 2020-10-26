PRICE — Hawkins stayed unbeaten with a 33-31 win over Carlisle, clinching the District 9-2A Division I championship on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Hawks move to 9-0 on the season with a 5-0 district mark. The Indians fall to 4-4 and 2-2. Hawkins has secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
Kayden Upchurch led the Hawks with 202 yards and two touchdown runs on 19 carries. He added a 64-yard TD reception and kicked three extra points. Braden Adams contributed 101 yards rushing on 18 attempts. He had a catch for 31 yards.
Other standouts for Hawkins were Jeramy Torres (97-yard kickoff return for TD) and quarterback Zach Conde (4 of 8, 119 yards, TD).
Carlisle quarterback Matthew Rigdon connected on 11 of 19 passing attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He added 44 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Indians' Jamion Turner had three catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Aaron Gallegos had four receptions for 49 yards. Joel Fraser led Carlisle with 12 tackles. Turner added nine tackles.
Hawkins has a bye this week before concluding the regular season on Nov. 6, hosting Union Grove. Carlisle is scheduled to play at Union Grove on Oct. 30.