SIMMS — The Hawkins Hawks moved to 2-0 on the season with a 46-0 victory over the Simms James Bowie Pirates on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Hawk QB Zach Conde threw for three touchdown passes while rushing for a TD and adding two 2-point conversions.
On the ground, Hawkins' Kayden Upchurch gained 113 yards and scored on a 70-yard TD dash on just four carries. He also had a reception for 22 yards. Braden Adams had 57 yards on eight carries and a pass reception for 14 yards.
Others grabbing passes for the Hawks were Jeramy Torres (3-65 Yards, 2 TDs) and Paeton Smith (2-29, TD).
The Hawks took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Conde scored on a 10-yard run. The try for two failed but Hawkins led 6-0 with eight minutes showing.
With four minutes on the clock in the first quarter, Upchurch was off to the races on a 70-yard TD dash. Conde ran in the two-point conversion and Hawkins led 14-0.
With one minute left in the period, Conde snagged an interception to set his team up at their own 48.
The Hawks then scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 38-0 halftime lead.
With nine minutes on the clock in the second, Conde connected with Torres on a 45-yard TD reception. Adams' two-point conversion run put the Hawks up 22-0.
Hawkins went up 30-0 as Conde hit Smith for a 20-yard TD pass and Hunter Warrick ran in the two-point play. The Hawks made it 38-0 as Conde passed to Torres for a 25-yard TD and Adams rushed in for the two points.
In the third quarter, Randall Miller returned a blocked punt 44 yards for a TD and Conde ran in the two-point conversion for a 46-0 final score.
Last week, Hawkins opened its season with a 57-34 victory at Maud. Adams rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had two 2-point conversions. Upchurch added eight carries for 93 yards and a TD, along with a PAT. Conde was 1 of 2 passing for 15 yards and a TD. Torres made the 15-yard TD reception.
Hawkins (2-0) has back-to-back home games the next two weeks — Sept. 11 vs. Quinlan Boles and Sept. 18 vs. Quitman. Both have 7:30 p.m. scheduled kicks. The Pirates (0-2) are scheduled to visit Overton on Sept. 11.