HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks continued their magical season on Friday with a 37-33 win over Frankston in a District 9-2A Division I game at Lowrance Field.
The victory moves Hawkins to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in league play, while the Indians drop to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in district.
Hawkins quarterback Zach Conde passed for more than 200 yards and his backfield mates — Braden Adams and Kayden Upchurch each rushed for more than 100 yards.
Conde hit on 8 of 12 passing attempts for 201 yards and a touchdown, along with three two-point conversions. He also rushed for 30 yards and two touchdowns 10 carries.
Adams led the ground attack with 138 yards and a TD on 26 touches. Upchurch added 122 yards on 19 totes with an extra point.
Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell had an outstanding game, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns. He hit on 11 of 23 passing attempts. Bizzell also rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.
Kenneth Hawkins rushed for 75 yards on four attempts for the Indians, while catching a pass for 10 yards. Cael Bruno had seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Clayton Merritt snagged two passes for 98 yards and two TDs. Tyler Fridinger had one reception for 43 yards.
Merritt kicked three of four extra-point attempts.
The Hawks return to action on Friday, traveling to Price to meet Carlisle at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A win over Carlisle will clinch at least a tie for the district title for Hawkins.
Frankston is slated to host Union Grove on Friday.