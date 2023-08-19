Hawkins doesn’t change football coaches often.
From 1999-2022, the Hawkins had just four head football coaches — Jason Boyd, Keith Cook, Marty Moore and Scott Evans — with all staying at least five seasons.
After Evans took Hawkins to the playoffs in five of his six seasons following the program not reaching the postseason in the seven seasons prior to his arrival, Hawkins will have a new head coach in 2023.
Kellan Carrell, who was the defensive coordinator at Mount Vernon, takes over the Hawks.
“Coming in, it’s been a great transition for me and my family,” Carrell said. “The kids are working hard, they’re showing up and being a part of the program. Our deal is to come in, bring a little different aspect to the offensive and defense sides. Change it up a bit and hopefully we have some success this year.”
Carrell was joined by juniors Kaleb Ard, Kardea Wright and Coby Latta and seniors Jaxson Ritchey and Coleman Tapia at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“I’m excited to be here and excited for football,” said Ard, who is a defensive tackle. “We’re doing stuff different with all of the new coaches. That’s the main part I’m excited about, passing the ball and stuff like that now.”
“We are coming in with a new mentality and a positive attitude,” said Wright, a tight end. “We are trying to go further than we did last year. We just have to listen to the coaches, have a winning attitude and go 100 percent every play.”
“We want to do better than we did last year,” said Latta, a receiver.
“As an offensive line, we have to blow them off of the ball and make sure they don’t get in the backfield,” said Tapia, a right guard.
“We want to make the playoffs, win district and finish higher than we did last year," said Ritchey, a middle linebacker.
The Hawks were 4-7 and fourth in district last season.
Hawkins will play at Maud in the season opener on Aug. 25.