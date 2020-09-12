HAWKINS — Kayden Upchurch carried 18 times for 201 yards and a touchdown, leading the Hawkins Hawks to a 35-0 win over Quinlan Boles on Friday in a non-district football game at Lowrance Field.
Braden Adams added 17 carries for 85 yards and a pair of two-point conversions, and Zach Conde, Hunter Warrick and Julian Frazier all scored touchdowns on the ground for the Hawks.
Paeton Smith had an interception for the Hawks and Derek Theriot recovered a fumble.
Hawkins (3-0) will host Quitman on Friday. Boles (1-1) hosts Celeste.