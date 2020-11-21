COMMERCE — For the third consecutive season, the Malakoff Tigers and Pottsboro Cardinals met in the postseason.
The Tigers won the rubber game with a 52-0 victory on Friday in a Class 3A Division I area playoff game at Texas A&M-Commerce's Memorial Stadium.
Duce Hart scored five touchdowns to spark the Tigers.
Malakoff (9-2) is scheduled to meet a familiar foe in Grandview at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in a regional quarterfinal contest at Waco ISD Stadium. Pottsboro ends its season at 9-3. The Tigers met Grandview in the 2018 state championship game.
Last year, Pottsboro derailed Malakoff's dream of returning to the state championship game with a 38-31 win. In 2019, Malakoff won 63-35.
Hart scored all of his TDs in the first half on runs of 5, 3, 30, 9 and 1 yards. Hart paced the Tigers with 133 yards on 16 carries.
Takeenan Langley added 124 yards and two TDs for Malakoff, scoring on runs of 18 and 32 yards.
Quarterback Darion Peace tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Nathan Jones. Juan Gonzalez kicked four PATs.
Peace rushed for 84 yards on eight attempts. He connected on 10 of 16 passing attempts for 170 yards. Jaylen Mosley had four catches for 45 yards and Jones caught three passes for 66 yards. Jaylon Hart (2-51) and Judson Driskell (1-8) added receptions.
The Tigers had 569 total yards to 187 for the Cardinals.
Braden Plyler led Pottsboro with 59 yards on 19 carries. Jett Carroll added 27 yards on seven attempts. Plyler hit on 12 of 31 passing attempts for 101 yards. He had two interceptions.
Riggin Smith and Karter Fuller had interceptions for the Tigers. Brandon Nations led Malakoff in tackles with nine with Cole Gaddis adding seven, along with a sack. DK Rose and Zamir Ruiz had five tackles each with Zack Studley adding four.