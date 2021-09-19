Tylerite Harrison May is going to be hitting the links at Pebble Beach.
May, a 2021 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, has been invited to represent First Tee — Greater Tyler in the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee.
The First Tee and PGA Tour Champions invited May to participate in the 18th annual event.
The tournament brings teens from First Tee Chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Sept. 20-26, in Pebble Beach, California.
The annual event, hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, is televised nationally on Golf Channel.
May, who was a first-team All-District 11-6A golfer his senior year, is now playing college golf at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He first fell in love with golf at school and then came to the First Tee program at the age of eight.
“Harrison gives his all to this program — he is an outstanding gentleman on and off the course,” Starlia Skinner, First Tee — Greater Tyler program director. “I am so proud of all his hard work. For the past two years he has coached and helped me with classes. It has been in honor to watch him grow as a young man and a coach. He has impacted many young participants in this chapter teaching not only golf skills but how to succeed in life. Harrison is this chapter’s second Ace level participant. An accomplishment only 1% of all participants complete.”
Throughout the week the teens apply the life and leadership skills learned from First Tee programs during the one-of-a-kind event where they are paired with a PGA Tour Champions player and amateurs from the business world. May will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. He will join 80 other teens from First Tee chapters across the country and for the first time a participant from First Tee — Morocco will be in the field.
Participants were selected by a national panel of judges based on their personal growth and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability.
The full junior field was revealed live on Golf Channel’s July 6, 2021 . The reveal included surprises with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, PGA Tour player Ryan Palmer, Korn Ferry Tour player Austin Smotherman and Golf Channel hosts Shane Bacon and Damon Hack that had been recorded over the last month and aired as part of the PURE Insurance Championship junior field announcement.
“Congratulations to Harrison May who has been selected to play and represent First Tee — Greater Tyler on a national stage,” Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO, said. “His hard work and commitment to academic and personal growth through our programs has secured this opportunity. Thank you to our partners — PURE Insurance, PGA Tour Champions, Pebble Beach Resorts, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Golf Channel — for their commitment to young people and helping us provide this opportunity to these deserving teens.”
This year’s field of PGA Tour Champions players will feature World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, as well as three-time PURE Insurance Championship winners Kirk Triplett and Jeff Sluman. Clint Eastwood serves as chairman of the PURE Insurance Championship.
Play will be conducted on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Friday and Saturday. The final round will be contested solely at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, where 23 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance. The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday.
More than 1,000 teens from First Tee have played in the PURE Insurance Championship, experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet, play and be mentored by PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs in the field.
First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.
First Tee — Greater Tyler is one of 150 First Tee chapters across the U.S. and select international locations. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. First Tee — Greater Tyler reaches kids and teens through programs delivered at the three program locations and three schools districts. Learn more at www.firstteegreatertyler.org.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS