Harrison May captured the Hollytree Junior Club Golf Championship over the weekend at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
May had a 36-hole score of 152 with rounds of 77 and 75.
Carly Ogletree won the girls 13-18 flight.
Other flight winners were Tristan Williams (Boys 16-18), Fischer Dunnihoo (Boys 10-12) and Brody Ogletree (Boys 9 & under).
---
Hollytree Junior Club Golf Championship
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Champion — Harrison May, 77-75—152.
Boys 16-18 — Tristan Williams, 79-78—157; Jacob Feliciano, 79-80—159.
Girls 13-18 — Carly Ogletree, 96-100—196; Isabella Miller, 107-120—227.
Boys 10-12 — Fischer Dunnihoo, 47-65—112.
Boys 9 & under — Brody Ogletree, 61-56—117; Tate Slaughter, 65-58—123.