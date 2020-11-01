Hollytree logo

Harrison May captured the Hollytree Junior Club Golf Championship over the weekend at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.

May had a 36-hole score of 152 with rounds of 77 and 75.

Carly Ogletree won the girls 13-18 flight.

Other flight winners were Tristan Williams (Boys 16-18), Fischer Dunnihoo (Boys 10-12) and Brody Ogletree (Boys 9 & under).

Hollytree Junior Club Golf Championship

Hollytree Country Club, Tyler

Champion — Harrison May, 77-75—152.

Boys 16-18 — Tristan Williams, 79-78—157; Jacob Feliciano, 79-80—159.

Girls 13-18 — Carly Ogletree, 96-100196; Isabella Miller, 107-120227.

Boys 10-12 — Fischer Dunnihoo, 47-65112.

Boys 9 & under — Brody Ogletree, 61-56117; Tate Slaughter, 65-58123.

