9-3A DIVISION II
HARMONY 67, QUITMAN 0: HARMONY - Evan Webber ran for three first quarter touchdowns to put Harmony in control early, and the Eagles coasted from there for a 67-0 win over the Quitman Bulldogs.
Webber scored on runs of 16, 9 and 12 yards in the first quarter, and the Eagles added a 24-yard TD pass from Boston Seahorn to Kyle Henry and a 14-yard touchdown run from Aron Bell in the opening frame to build a commanding 37-0 lead.
The lead went to 51-0 at halftime on touchdown runs of 4 yards from Dakota Bean and 22 yards from Landry Heard in the second quarter. In the third, Henry added a 57-yard touchdown run and Col Stevens recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 64-0 heading into the final stanza.
Coy Pilcher, who booted six extra points, ended the scoring with a 28-yard field goal at the 7:35 mark of the fourth period.
Harmony (6-0, 2-0) will visit Troup next week. Quitman (4-3, 1-2) will host Grand Saline.
10-3A DIVISION II
DAINGERFIELD 58, PRAIRILAND 16: PATTONVILLE - Dee Lewis tossed three touchdown passes, D'Co Wright scored twice on the ground and the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 58-16 win over the Prairiland Patriots.
Daingerfield moves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district play, while Prairiland drops to 3-4 and 0-3.
Daingerfield got on the board first with a 19-yard pass from Lewis to Lathan Sauceda, and that combo also worked for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Wright scored on a 34-yard TD run, and after Tyler Maull booted a 40-yard field goal to get Prairiland on the board with 3:05 left in the opening quarter, Lewis hit Aeryn Hampton on a 31-yard scoring strike for a 22-3 lead after one quarter for the Tigers.
Lewis and Sauceda connected on a 56-yard TD pass with 10:31 left in the second. Prairiland answered with a 3-yard TD run by Brooks Morrison, but Wright scored from 5-yards out to keep move the Tigers on top 36-10.
An 11-yard TD pass from Morrison to Grant Jordan made it a 36-16 contest at halftime.
Daingerfield pushed the lead to 50-16 in the third when LaDonte Johnson returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Jalin Jones scored on a 2-yard run. Jones' TD was set up by an 81-yard pass from Lewis to C.J. Gilbert.
In the fourth, freshman Chase Johnson threw an 82-yard TD pass to Ty Byrd and then hit freshman Kenny Mosley for 2-points to make the final 58-16.