HARLETON — Tabor Childs scored three times on the ground and hauled in a touchdown pass, and the Harleton Wildcats remained unbeaten on the year with a 20-6 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday at Wildcat Field.
Childs carried 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 9 yards and another score.
Cole Ring added 98 yards on 19 carries, and the Wildcats piled up 285 rushing yards on the night. Ring also had a 9-yard TD reception.
Grayson Handlin completed 3 of 9 passes for 38 yards and the one TD pass to Childs.
Harleton (3-0) is idle this coming week. Harmony (2-2) will host Grand Saline.