11-3A DIVISION II
HARLETON 51, N. DIANA 13: HARLETON - Carson Brown tossed three touchdown passes, Tabor Childs scored twice on the ground for Harleton and the Wildcats notched a 51-13 win over New Diana on Friday.
Harleton moves to 2-4 and 1-2 with the win, while New Diana drops to 0-7 and 0-3.
Brown completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He tossed TD strikes to Blaine Cornelius, Zane Stroman and Hunter shirts. Cornelius caught three passes for 49 yards.
Childs carried 22 times for 178 yards, and Cameron Johnson added 134 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Harleton visits Ore City and New Diana hosts Elysian Fields on Thursday this week.