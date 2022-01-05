The No. 11 Apache Ladies begin 2022 just as they finished 2021 — winning.
Deborah Ogayemi had double double and Tyler Junior College had as much as a 30-point lead before settling for a 68-48 victory over Jacksonville College on Wednesday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC, which was missing leading scorer Veonce Powell due to a knee injury, improve to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in Region XIV.
The Lady Jaguars, were missing their head coach Terry Gray and only suited up eight players due to COVID-19 protocols, fall to 3-6 and 0-3. Assistant coach Corretta Hopkins coached JC in Gray's absence.
Tyler led 64-34 but JC finished the game on a 14-4 run which did not please TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard. She said she saw some good things, but her team needed to continue to work and improve.
Ogayemi hit for 19 points, including 3 of 3 at the free throw line, and grabbed 17 rebounds. Shadiya Thomas added 15 points and seven boards.
Jacksonville had two players in double figures scoring — Kemara Hyson (14) and Emily Bunger (12).
Others scoring for TJC were Nadechka Laccen (8), Tia Morgan (6), Taryn Wills (6), Jasmine Payne (6), Trinittee Alexander (4), Emari Sidney (2) and Daijah Torns (2).
Wills had seven rebounds with Alexander grabbing five. Laccen had two blocks with Morgan and Thomas getting three steals apiece.
Also scoring for the Lady Jaguars were Monica Horne (8), McKinzee Jefferson (6), Britney Gonzalez (6) and Kierra Flowers (2).
Bunger had seven boards with Horne grabbing five. Jefferson had four steals.
JC played a deliberate offense, working the ball until about 10 seconds before going into action. TJC forced four 30-second violations as well as a 10-second call.
TJC made one 3-pointer (Thomas) as the Apache Ladies shot 1 of 10 from long distance. Tyler was 5 of 8 from the free throw line. The Apache Ladies had 21 turnovers.
JC made three 3-pointers (2 by Gonzalez, 1 by Bunger) as the Lady Jaguars were 3 of 15 from three. Jacksonville was 7 of 14 from the charity stripe. The Lady Jaguars had 19 miscues.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies are home again on Saturday, hosting No. 21 Kilgore College in a big matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to visit Brenham on Saturday to face No. 22 Blinn. ... In other women's games on Wednesday: Angelina 59, Paris 44; and Panola 87, Coastal Bend 47. In men's games: No. 2 Kilgore 57, Blinn 45; Navarro 75, Jacksonville 70; and Panola 92, Coastal Bend 56. ... Former TJC standout football player Ryan Taylor, who was an Apache center and then played at UCLA and later coached at Cisco, has been named the new head football coach at Navarro College.