“War Eagle” chants filled Texas East Gymnastics on Wednesday afternoon.
Several people in attendance had on Auburn apparel. Young gymnasts had orange pom-poms in their hands and Auburn stickers on their face.
They were all there in support of Hannah Hagle, a senior at Cumberland Academy High School who resides in Chireno. Hagle signed to compete in gymnastics at Auburn University.
“It was definitely the coaches,” Hagle said. “As soon as I started talking to them, they made it feel like I would be a part of the team, but they would also help me grow and become a young lady. That was really important. The more they started recruiting me, I realized it was a cool place and I would really enjoy going there.”
Hagle said she began gymnastics when she was 6 years old. She said she fell in love with it pretty quickly. Even when a family memory bribed her to quit by buying her a cow, it didn’t work.
Hagle joined Teas East Gymnastics when she was 7 and enrolled at East Texas Christian Academy. She was homeschooled in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades before enrolling at Cumberland Academy when she entered high school.
“It’s been a decade,” Texas East coach and owner Martin Parsley said. “We’ve traveled the United States together, and she’s done great things. To finish by getting to go to college and extend the career is really exciting.”
Hagle said the beam is her best event in gymnastics.
Now, she’s looking forward to see how she performs in the SEC.
“Words can’t even begin to describe how excited I am,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it. Whenever I hear the older girls talk about college, they make it sound like a blast. I am so excited to be a part of that experience.”
Also at Auburn is Tyler Lee graduate Drew Watson and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
Hagle said she is undecided on her major but said she will likely do something in the medical field.