LONGVIEW — Nick Smith (youth) and Greg Smith (adult) of Hallsville teamed up to fire a 66 on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour played its second Youth/Adult tournament of the summer at Wood Hollow Golf Course.
The team won the boys 16-up division.
Other division winners included Logan Cox and adult Jason Cox of Longview (68, boys 14-15), Keagan Jordan and adult Daniel Jordan of Longview (74, boys 12-13), Connor Castro and adult Brice Burns of Gilmer (67, boys 10-11), Lauren Fisher and adult Bill Fisher of Longview (63, girls 14-15), Blaire Gillentine and adult Blake Gillentine of Hallsville (82, girls 12-13) and Greyson Akin and adult Nolan Akin of Carthage (63, coed 7-9).
The tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will next play on July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day). The annual Tournament of Champions is set for Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on Aug. 3.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.