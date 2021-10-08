WHITEHOUSE — Hallsville ended a 21-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Whitehouse on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
It was the Bobcats’ first win since a 16-13 victory at Bullard Sept. 13, 2019.
Joel Ontiveros gave Hallsville a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 34-yard field goal after the Bobcats recovered a fumble.
Josh Green scored on a 3-yard run to give Whitehouse a 7-3 lead.
Whitehouse had three turnovers in the first quarter.
Ontiveros kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter and then added a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead. Whitehouse ran just three plays in the second quarter.
Elijah Nicholson scored a 4-yard touchdown to give Hallsville a 16-7 lead in the third quarter.
Whitehouse answered with a 65-yard screen pass from Green to Jermod McCoy to cut the score to 16-14.
Nicholson had two long runs to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jace Mosley. Whitehouse came right back with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Green to Reed Alexander to cut the score to 23-21.
Mosley came back with a 32-yard touchdown run to give Hallsville a 30-21 lead with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mosley added a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Hallsville followed with an interception by Kellan Reed to move to 1-5, 1-2.
Whitehouse fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district.