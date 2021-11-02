NACOGDOCHES – Hallsville’s volleyball team jumped to a 2-0 lead in its bi-district matchup before seeing Whitehouse force a fifth set where the Ladycats of Hallsville pulled away and won in five sets, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 12-25, 15-8, on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district volleyball match.
Hallsville (24-11) advances to the area round. Whitehouse’s season ends at 20-19.
Ayden McDermott had nine kills and three aces. Olivia Simmons had nine kills and six blocks. Cate Thomas came away with seven kills and one block. Brooke Girsson had six kills and an ace.
Whitehouse scored the first point of the night before Hallsville tied it up with a kill and that was followed by three straight points to give Hallsville a 4-1 lead. Whitehouse put together a streak of points to tie it up at 5-5. Moments later, a kill from McDermott gave Hallsville a two-point lead. That eventually led to Thomas slamming it down for a point to give Hallsville a 13-7 lead and forcing Whitehouse to call the first timeout of the game. The Whitehouse Ladycats scored the first point after the timeout but that was followed by the Ladycats on the other side of the net building a 17-8 lead. Whitehouse returned the favor and made Hallsville call a timeout as the Hallsville Ladycats led 19-14. Hallsville managed to add to its lead and forced another Whitehouse timeout as Hallsville led 23-16. After the timeout, Hallsville hit the ball into the net to put Hallsville one point away from winning the first set. The next point went to Whitehouse but the Whitehouse hit the ball out of bounds to give Hallsville the 25-17 win in set one.
Kashaylan Hinton gave Whitehouse an early 1-0 lead in set two and after Hallsville tied it up, a kill from Megan Cooley broke the tie and put Whitehouse back in front. That led to Whitehouse taking a 5-1 lead. It didn’t take long for Hallsville to sneak back in and make it a one-point game. Whitehouse sent the ball to the other side where it landed out of bounds, tying the game at 8-8. The next point also went to Hallsville, and forced Whitehouse to call timeout, trailing 9-8. The timeout was immediately followed by a kill from Kassidy Meyer to tie it back up at 9-9. Hallsville scored the next four points to build a 13-9 lead. Grissom slammed it down for a kill to give her team a five-point lead. Fischer’s kill spread Hallsville’s lead to 19-12 and forced another Whitehouse timeout. Simmon’s slammed it down at the net for the kill to set up game point right before Hallsville sealed up the 25-18 win in set two.
Like the first two sets, the third set saw Whitehouse get on the scoreboard first. This time, the Ladycats of Whitehouse built a 5-1 lead. McDermott added a point moments before Cooley tacked on a kill, making the score 7-5. McDermott threw it down for another kill to tie it up at 7. The next point put Hallsville in the lead and the following point landed in the net to give Hallsville a 9-7 lead and forced a Whitehouse timeout. Herrington threw it down for a kill to tie it up at 9-9. That led to Whitehouse jumping back in front. The two went back and forth, exchanging leads and tying the game. Whitehouse took a 17-14 lead before Cooley’s kill made the score 18-14 and forced Hallsville to call timeout. After trailing 20-15, Hallsville chipped away and found itself knotted up at 20, forcing Whitehouse to call timeout. Whitehouse scored the first point after the timeout but Hallsville tied it back up. The next three points went to Whitehouse to advance just one point away from winning the set and avoiding the sweep. That’s exactly what happened when Herrington threw it down for a kill as Whitehouse stole set three 25-21.
Whitehouse came out firing in set three and jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. That lead turned into an 11-3 lead and forced Hallsville to call timeout. After the timeout, Whitehouse continued to pour it on and built a 17-4 lead. The score was 19-7 when Hallsville called timeout. Hallsville squeezed out a few points as Whitehouse sealed up the 25-12 win and forced a fifth set.
Grissom gave the first point of the set to Hallsville and helped her Ladycats build a 4-1 lead. Simmons slammed it down for a kill before McDermott did the same, spreading Hallsville’s lead to 6-2. Moments later, another point from McDermott gave her team a 9-3 lead. The next point gave Hallsville a 10-3 lead and forced Whitehouse to call timeout. Hallsville kept adding to its lead and found itself one point away from the next round. Alexia Maynes gave Whitehouse the next two points. Grissom then slammed it down for the kill to punch Hallsville’s ticket to the next round where the Ladycats will take on Highland Park Thursday in Athens. Start time is to be determined.