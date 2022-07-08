What a year for Trenia Tillis Hoard.
In the spring, she led the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies to the national basketball championship while also earning Coach of the Year honors.
On Thursday, some icing was added to that national title cake.
Tillis Hoard, a former Grapeland High School star, is a member of the Class of 2023 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced.
The induction ceremony will be part of the annual TABC Clinic on May 20, 2023.
Included in the Class of ‘23 is former Lufkin standout Larry Davis.
The incoming class of legends includes players, coaches and influential contributors that left their mark on prep basketball in the Lone Star State, the TABC said.
Tillis Hoard and Davis are joined by players Keith Edmonson and Larry Spruiell. The new coach members include Chuck Darden, Larry Goad and Nancy Walling. Rounding out the class is Jim Forbes for his efforts as a player, coach and contributor.
“One word can easily describe the eight men and women in the Class of 2023 — excellence,” TABC Director Rick Shirley said. “The class includes prolific players that excelled at scoring and coaches that won and were great mentors to their players. The class also recognizes efforts that have helped to grow the game of basketball not only within Texas, but throughout the United States.”
Tillis Hoard was a four-year starter at Grapeland High School for Hall of Fame Coach Don Tullos. She led the Sandiettes to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1987-88 and 1988-89, winning the championship in 1989.
Tillis Hoard averaged 25 points and 16 rebounds per game as a freshman, 29 points and 18 rebounds as a sophomore, 35 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, and 27 points and 12 rebounds as a senior. She was a four-time All-State selection and was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989.
Earlier this year, Tillis Hoard was honored as the top women’s JUCO coach in Texas. The honor is from the TABC.
Also, Tillis Hoard earned the Junior College Women’s Coach of the Year and Coach of the Tournament. She led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Championship in March.
Tillis Hoard led the Apache Ladies to a 28-8 overall record, Coach Tillis Hoard became the first African American women’s head coach to win the title. Tillis Hoard was named the Coach of the Tournament after Tyler defeated Georgia Highlands, 92-80, in the championship game at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
Also during the season, Tillis Hoard achieved her 500th career coaching win on Feb. 9, a 75-72 win over Kilgore College in Kilgore.
Prior to her tenure at TJC, Tillis Hoard served as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas for four seasons from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.
Her playing career at Stephen F. Austin State University from 1990-91 through 1993-94 forged her into a three-time all-Southland Conference selection, including earning 1994 Southland Conference Player of the Year honors.
She continued her career professionally in Spain before returning to Texas to coach.
Also, she was recognized as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the state of Texas by the UIL as part of their celebration of 100 years of high school basketball in the state.
Davis was a three-year starter at Lufkin High School where he played for Hall of Fame Coach Jessie Walker. As a sophomore, Davis helped the Panthers to the 4A state championship in 1979 by averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game and was named to the all-state tournament team. A three-time all-state selection, Davis averaged more than 18 points and 11 rebounds per game during his career and was MVP of the South team in the THSCA All-Star Game.
Other members of the class:
Chuck Darden (Coach) — Darden coached for 44 years at Shallowater High School, with 41 as the head coach. He won 1,052 games during his career, which included 35 playoff appearances, 23 district championships, 18 regional tournaments, seven state tournaments, (1988, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2015 and 2020) and two state championships (2004 and 2020).
Keith Edmonson (Player) — Edmonson played at Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio where he scored 2,389 points and pulled down 1,197 rebounds from 1975 to1978. A three-year starter for Coach Dan Sponholtz, he averaged 17.2 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He averaged 27.4 points and 14 rebounds per game as a junior and 27.6 points and 11 rebounds per game as a Senior. During his career, he was named all-state twice, district MVP twice, and an All-American his senior year.
Jim Forbes (Player/Coach/Contributor) — Forbes was an All-American basketball player at Bel Air High School in El Paso. He went on to play at UTEP and was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in 1972. He was the head coach at El Paso Riverside and El Paso Andress high schools, winning more 700 games and leading both teams to state tournament appearances. As a TABC board member, he was a great ambassador for the coaches and players in the El Paso area and around the state. His high school jersey is retired at Bel Air. Both Andress’ and Riverside’s gyms are named in his honor.
Larry Goad (Coach) — Goad coached for 43 years, with head coaching stints for four years at Henrietta High School and 30 years at DeSoto High School. His teams won 766 games, which included 19 playoff appearances, 11 district championships, and advanced to eight regional finals (where his teams were eliminated by seven eventual state champions). He made one state tournament finals appearance in 2007-2008. He was selected coach of the year numerous times.
Larry Spruiell (Player) — Spruiell played at Pottsboro High School, Megarel High School, (consolidated now with Olney), and Petrolia High School. As a freshman, he averaged 14.5 points per game, 24.5 as a sophomore and 27.3 as a senior. As a sophomore in 1971-72, he led Pottsboro to a 37-0 record enroute to a state championship, and during his senior year, he led Petrolia High School to the state finals with a 34-1 record. He earned All-State and All-State Tournament honors both years.
Nancy Walling (Coach) — Walling spent 30 years in coaching, with 25 of those being a head coach at Belton High School and Pflugerville High School. She won 647 games during that span, which included 18 playoff appearances, 13 district championships, four regional tournaments, and four state tournament appearances. (1993, 2005, 2009 and 2013). She was also an outstanding player who led Canyon High School to consecutive state championships in 1977 and 1978.
The Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame banquet and the TABC Clinic will take place in San Antonio. In addition to the Hall of Fame induction banquet, the clinic features presentations from the top college coaches from around the United States.
Additional information about the Hall of Fame and the TABC Clinic is available at www.tabchoops.org and 281-313-8222.