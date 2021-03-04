Close to 900 athletes will be competing in the 15th Annual Rose City Classic Invitational Gymnastics Meet this weekend at The Oil Palace between Tyler and New Chapel Hill.
Martin Parsley, meet director, said this will be the largest number of athletes to date for the gymnastics event. The meet is scheduled to begin Saturday and continue through Monday.
Over the years, the Rose City Classic has hosted both college and Olympic bound gymnasts. The athletes are coming from Texas and Louisiana.
Parsley said top athletes and teams continue to participate in the meet because of the hospitable charm of Tyler and the top ranked USAG sanctioned competition the meet provides.
Coaches and Owners Stacy and Martin Parsley have built a reputation of excellence throughout the gymnastics community at Texas East Gymnastics.
TEG supports a Junior Olympic (JO) Competitive Team and an Xcel Competitive Team for girls, as well as a very successful and competitive Boys Gymnastics Team. The TEG facility is state-of-the art, and the seasoned coaches provide the newest training techniques for each athlete. The gymnasts spend 22-plus hours a week perfecting their skills, and those skills will be showcased at the Rose City Classic the first weekend of March, Parsley said.
The Parsleys, along with TEG’s JO Competitive Team Coach, Alyssa Davis, and TEG’s Xcel Competitive Team Coach, Melanie Crebbs, have worked hard to prepare their teams for this season and are always striving for the best from their athletes, he continued.
The quality of gymnastics talent trained by TEG has maintained excellence for many years. Several former TEG gymnasts are currently competing on scholarship at the NCAA level, including Steelie King at Texas Woman’s University; Drew Watson at Auburn University; Danica Abanto at Ohio State University; and Sarah Shaffer at the University of Arkansas. Current TEG gymnast, 16-year-old, Hannah Hagle, is competing at the Elite level this season and has already committed to Auburn to compete for the Tigers.
Parsley said, "Hannah and the entire TEG Competitive Team are sure to provide exciting gymnastics, as they compete against other great competitors at the Rose City Classic."
Visit www.rosecityclassicinvitational.com for the complete schedule of meet events and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 plus $2.55 fee (adults) and $10 plus $2.24 fee (children).
Sixteen sessions are scheduled with six scheduled for Saturday, five on Sunday and five on Monday. Sessions are scheduled to begin each day at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 9:50 p.m. on Monday.
The meet officials stated: "In order to ensure that we are within our occupancy guidelines, three spectators per athlete will be allowed to enter. Please make sure you bring your printed tickets and a signed copy of the COVID waiver upon entering the building. Per the facility, all attendees including parents, judges, coaches, and volunteers MUST wear a face mask at all times. Gymnasts will need to wear one upon entering and exiting the building, but will not be required to wear it while on the competition floor."
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics. All proceeds from the 2021 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club, with a portion being donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.
Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Smith County is dedicated to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and strives to reduce trauma through a unified effort that facilitates thorough investigations, effective prosecutions and the healing of the children and their families. Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is a member of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Inc., an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, and a United Way agency. TEG is honored to partner with an organization committed to the protection of abused children.