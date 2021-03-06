While the Olympics are still a few months away, East Texans can view up-and-coming gymnasts at The Oil Palace.
Some 900 athletes are competing in the 15th Annual Rose City Classic Invitational Gymnastics Meet that began on Saturday and continues on Sunday and Monday.
The quality of gymnasts trained by Texas East Gymnastics has maintained excellence for many years. Several former TEG gymnasts are currently competing on scholarship at the NCAA level, including Steelie King at Texas Woman’s University; Drew Watson at Auburn University; Danica Abanto at Ohio State University; and Sarah Shaffer at the University of Arkansas. Current TEG gymnast, 16-year-old, Hannah Hagle, is competing at the Elite level this season and has already committed to Auburn to compete for the Tigers.
Athletes are competing from all over Texas and Louisiana.
Visit www.rosecityclassicinvitational.com for the complete schedule of meet events and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 plus $2.55 fee (adults) and $10 plus $2.24 fee (children).
Five sessions are on Sunday and five on Monday. Sessions are scheduled to begin each day at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. on Sunday and until 9:50 p.m. on Monday.
The meet officials stated: “In order to ensure that we are within our occupancy guidelines, three spectators per athlete will be allowed to enter. Please make sure you bring your printed tickets and a signed copy of the COVID waiver upon entering the building. Per the facility, all attendees including parents, judges, coaches, and volunteers MUST wear a face mask at all times. Gymnasts will need to wear one upon entering and exiting the building, but will not be required to wear it while on the competition floor.”
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics. All proceeds from the 2021 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club, with a portion being donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.
Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Smith County is dedicated to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and strives to reduce trauma through a unified effort that facilitates thorough investigations, effective prosecutions and the healing of the children and their families. Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is a member of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Inc., an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, and a United Way agency. TEG is honored to partner with an organization committed to the protection of abused children.
