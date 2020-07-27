Kelly Grunewald of Midland made the long drive to The Cascades Saturday to reacquaint himself with the course where he won his third Texas State Open in 2006.
When play begins on Tuesday in the 50th playing of the state open, Grunewald will be trying to become the first golfer to win four state opens. He currently shares the honor of having won three with Texas legend Ben Crenshaw and former U.S. Senior Open champion Jeff Maggert. The 72-hole event is scheduled to conclude on Friday the 31st of July.
“Just to be mentioned in the same sentence with Jeff and Mr. Crenshaw is quite an honor,” Grunewald said before beginning his drive. “I haven’t played in several years but this being the 50th tournament and at The Cascades, I had to give it a go.”
Now reinstated as an amateur, Grunewald will also be trying to be the first player to win as an amateur since Homero Blancas, another legend of Texas golf, did that in 1960 at Sharpstown Golf Club in Houston. Blancas turned pro in 1965 and was rookie of the year on the PGA Tour.
“It will be my first look at The Cascades since 2006,” Grunewald said. “I remember they were building the high rise condominiums near the 17th green that year.”
A pro at the time, Grunewald enjoyed the newly renovated Cascades course as he registered his second consecutive win and third overall. The former Stephen F. Austin golfer won his first state open in 2002 at Woodbridge Golf Club in Wylie, a course designed by East Texan Lee Singletary, and then won at White Bluffs Golf Club on Lake Whitney in 2005.
“I had played Briarwood before and liked it but just thought the new course was way better,” Grunewald said. “They have made some of those par 4s pretty long and so the course fits my length.”
Known for his power and good touch around the greens, Grunewald, now 52, played the PGA Tour with full exempt status just one year after successful years on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour. Like so many players before him, Grunewald played well at times and won some big checks but never broke through for a win on the big tours. His biggest check as a pro came in Naples, Florida, when he won an event on the USA Pro Golf Tour which only lasted two seasons before closing shop.
It was during that time period when the native of Grand Prairie won his first state open at Woodbridge, a course which features a lot of water and so favors accuracy over length off the tee. But Grunewald opened with a 63 and led all the way until the last day when Tim Thelen caught him with a 65. Grunewald hit his approach shot to a foot of the cup on the first hole of sudden death and claimed his first title when Thelen missed from 20 feet for a birdie.
Grunewald’s memory of winning again in 2005 at White Bluff is bittersweet. His longtime golf pro at Rolling Hills Country Club in Arlington, Vince Pellman, was caddying for him while a group of friends attended and brought a boat for fun on Lake Whitney in between his rounds.
“We lost Vince to cancer a year or so ago and he was a great friend,” Grunewald said. “He caddied for me twice at the Byron Nelson and helped me a lot that week because White Bluffs was a little funky in that I couldn’t hit my driver very much and was hitting 3-woods and 4-irons off the tee for position. But I had a 62 for the course record on one round.”
It was at Rolling Hills that Grunewald took up the game as a 3-year-old tot with an older brother Kevin who later played at TCU.
“My dad cut some clubs off for me when I was 3 or 4 and I have been playing ever since,” Grunewald said. “I am so grateful my dad got to see me win those state opens. And my older brother Kevin is 14 years older than me and was a good player. He went to TCU and played there in the late 1970s.”
Grunewald played at SFA in the late 1980s and has followed in the footsteps of some good players like Cascades member Rick Maxey, former Briarwood pro Terry Brown, 1987 Texas State Open winner Carl Baker and many others.
Now several years away from professional golf and in the oil business in Midland, Grunewald plays a lot of “customer golf” and has not worked on his game too much.
“A lot of my golf now is leave work and hit the tee without much or any warm-up and then play in a lot of the oil business scrambles for charity,” Grunewald said. “I also shoot a lot of clay pigeons as part of my job and love it.”
Grunewald opened in 2006 with a 62 and so has great memories of The Cascades. He is hoping his liking of the course and the people, member Steve Braley is a cousin, will help him catch lightning in a bottle for that record setting fourth win.
“I don’t know what my chances are but I love to play and will give it my best shot,” Grunewald said. “I know I need to make some putts but it will be nice to get back on good bermuda greens.”