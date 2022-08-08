The enthusiasm was high and the expectations were even higher as the Tyler Lions opened official fall football workouts on an August Monday morning.
With temperatures in the 70s, Coach Ricklan Holmes began his 11th season at the helm of the Cujo program.
"Our first practice was a continuation of our summer workouts," Montrell Wade, senior wide receiver/defensive back, said. "All we do is have fun. Along with having fun we are working hard to become a better team."
Wade, who has committed to Boston College, added, "We are expecting to have a great season. Everyone is on the same page."
Hard-hitting senior safety Xavier Tatum echoed Wade's thoughts.
"We have been training hard the whole summer," said Tatum, who has been offered by several schools including Alcorn State. "We have the tools both on offense and defense to have a successful season."
Several players are fighting for starting spots, including the always key quarterback position.
Holmes said senior Jayden Jones, who played on the JV last year, and Spring Hill transfer Jabralyn Williams, a sophomore, are competing for signal caller duties.
The Lions head man said he is just as enthused as he was his first season.
"I enjoy coaching and helping develop the kids along with being blessed with an outstanding coaching staff," Holmes said.
The Lions' scrimmage is Aug. 19 at Terrell, followed by the season opener on Aug. 26 at Marshall.
An early line on the opener from TexasFootball.com has the game with the Mavericks as a pick'em.
Tyler will be in District 7-5A Division I once again for football, but they will have some new mates. While Longview, McKinney North and West Mesquite return as league opponents, the new kids on the block include old rival Lufkin, Forney, Lancaster and North Mesquite.
---
Tyler Lions Football Schedule
Aug. 19 +at Terrell 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Marshall 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Tyler Legacy 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Mesquite Horn (Hanby Stadium) 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 *^North Mesquite 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 *at McKinney North 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Open
Oct. 7 *Lancaster 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 *West Mesquite 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 *at Lufkin 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 *~Longview 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 *at Forney 7 p.m.
+Scrimmage
*District 7-5A Division I game
^Homecoming
~Senior Night