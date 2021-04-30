With 19 national championships and dozens of All-Americans, the pressure on the tennis players at Tyler Junior College is immense.
But sophomore Jadeh Chan of Dallas and freshman Violet Apisah of Sydney, Australia both said they came to TJC because of the reputation of the program and the high expectations.
And the bar is even higher for this year's team.
"In my history with the program, this is one of the best teams," said 11th-year head Coach Dash Connell, who was All-America as a player at TJC before competing at Texas A&M. "What they accomplished in junior tennis and on paper talent-wise, this is a very strong team. This group of competitors has made the team even better."
The Apache Ladies will go for their 20th national title as well as the 63rd national championship in school history when the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament gets underway on Saturday and continues through Wednesday at the Mesa Tennis Center in Mesa, Arizona.
TJC has been ranked No. 1 all season in the Oracle/ITA rankings. Rounding out the top five in the poll are Hillsborough (Florida), St. Petersburg (Florida), Barton (Kansas) and Cowley (Kansas).
Individually, the Apache Ladies have three singles players rated in the top 10 — No. 1 Destinee Martins (freshman, London, England), No. 8 Lauren Anzalotta (freshman, San Juan, Puerto Rico) and No. 9 Apisah.
Other members of the squad and their singles rankings include: No. 28 Emelie Schwarte (sophomore, Dinslaken, Germany); No. 29 Momoko Yoshimura (sophomore, Osaka, Japan) and Alexia Tashbaeva (sophomore, Herstal, Belgium).
The doubles teams are No. 1 Anzalotta-Martins (ranked No. 1 in nation), No. 2 Apisah-Schwarte (ranked No. 5) and No. 3 Yoshimura-Chan (No. 18).
"This has been a great experience for me," Apisah, a freshman who was originally scheduled to go to Texas Tech but changed her mind because of family and personal reasons. "I feel (what makes the Apache Ladies such a good team) the closeness of this team and the competitive nature of the team."
She plans to attend Florida State after TJC.
Chan is just down the road in Dallas. She was an on-line student and ended up at TJC after the recommendation of her personal coach who knew Connell.
"I love it here," Chan said. "I love (Connell), the environment and how close the team is and how the other athletes from all the sports support each other."
The Apache Ladies won back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and finished in a tie for second in 2019 with Hillsborough, five points behind champion ASA Miami. Then in 2020 the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
ASA Miami is not fielding a team this season so there will be a new champion in 2021 and the Apache Ladies are hoping to be in the winner's circle.
NET NOTES: TJC assistant coaches are Micah Avance and Luc Godin. ... The men's national tournament is scheduled for May 17-21 at Collin College in Plano. ... Future men's tournaments are scheduled for Tyler in 2022 (May 16-20) and for Plano in 2023 (May 15-19). ... Future women's tournaments are scheduled for Tucson, Arizona in 2022 (May 7-11) and for Tyler in 2023 (May 6-10).