BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes rolled to two wins on the opening day of the Great East Texas Shootout, and the Bears pulled out two close games.
In the opening game for the Bearettes, Paris Miller put in 17 points and had five steals in a 56-21 win over Henderson.
Brownsboro got out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. The Bearettes, who ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run, extended the run to 25-0 in the second quarter before Kara Washington knocked down a jumper in the final minute for Henderson.
Brownsboro led 35-6 at halftime and 44-11 after three quarters.
Other scorers for Brownsboro were Rebecca Rumbo (7), Caylor Blackmon (7), Mekhaiya Moore (6), Karis Fisher (5), Tori Hooker (5), Khayla Garrett (4), Khyra Garrett (3) and Allie Cooper (2). Khayla Garrett had seven rebounds, and Rumbo had six rebounds. Cooper and Khyra Garrett each had four assists.
Taylor Helton led Henderson with 9 points and 7 rebounds. Kieara Dunham had 6 points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Washington (4) and Venecia Medford (2).
In the nightcap, the Bearettes took a 54-22 win over Lufkin Hudson. Khyra Garrett led the way with 15 points. Cooper had 12 points. Moore had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Hooker (8), Khayla Garrett (5), Blackmon (2) and Rumbo (2). Khayla Garrett also dished out five assists.
Kylie Scott led Hudson with 5 points.
The Bearettes led 18-6 after the first quarter, 32-8 at halftime and 43-16 after three quarters.
The Bears opened the day with a 56-50 win over Nevada Community.
Brownsboro jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led late in the first quarter until JC Medlin knocked down a three to tie the score at 17. Medlin scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 23 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.
With the score tied at 27 late in the second quarter, Brownsboro got a putback from Lane Epperson on a missed free throw by Jordan Hoover with three seconds on the clock to take a 29-27 lead into halftime.
Community gained a 37-36 lead late in the third quarter with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Jonah Curry. Brownsboro went back in front as Aiden Green dished it to Tanner Ballard inside to give the Bears a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ballard scored again to open the fourth quarter before Community got a putback by Curry and a triple from Medlin to go up 42-40 with 3:26 to play.
GeKyle Baker knocked down a floater to tie the score. Jacob Hopson then followed a missed shot and put it in through contact to give the Bears the lead to a loud ovation from the many Brownsboro students in attendance. Hopson made the free throw, and Baker then turned a steal into a dunk to give the Bears a 47-42 lead.
Community tried to rally, but Malik English made eight free throws in the final 55 seconds for Brownsboro.
English finished with 14 points and four assists. Hopson had 9 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers for Brownsboro were Michael Fitzgerald (8), Baker (8), Ballard (6), Hoover (4), Aidan Hardin (4), Epperson (2) and Green (1). Hardin grabbed 11 rebounds.
Curry had 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Community.
In the nightcap, Brownsboro overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to take a 30-26 win over Henderson.
Jacob Hopson scored five points in the final 1:49, including the tying bucket, and he dished out the go-ahead assist to Tanner Ballard.
Brownsboro led 6-4 after the first quarter and 11-9 at halftime. Henderson grabbed an 18-15 lead after three quarters and got up 22-15 with 6:15 to play.
Jordan Hoover hit two free throws, and English followed with two straight buckets to cut the score to 22-21. With the score tied at 23, Henderson’s Devin Phillips hit a free throw before Hopson found Ballard to give the Bears a 25-24 lead with 1:19 to play. Hopson then sank two free throws with 50 seconds left to stretch the lead to 27-24. Michael Fitzgerald and Hopson added three more free throws combined to seal the win.
English led Brownsboro with 9 points. Ballard and Hopson each had 5. Baker had 4 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Hoover, Ty Tillison and Fitzgerald all scored 1, and Hardin added 1.
Austin Berry led Henderson with 11 points. Phillips and Brandon Paske each had 5 points, Jay Alexander 4 and Deuce Davis 1.
The Kilgore Bulldogs took a 40-23 win over Grace Community.
C.J. Ingram led Kilgore with 20 points, five rebounds, 4 assists and six steals. Jake Thompson had 6 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Other scorers for Kilgore were Jayden Sanders (7), Rylan Copeland (3), Daverion Franklin (2) and Braydon Nelson (2).
Will Bozeman and Tyler Hicks led Grace with 6 points each. Bozeman also had five rebounds. Kole Crawford had 5 points and eight boards. Other scorers were Cade Covington (3), Drew Gaddis (2) and Ashton Smith (1).
Kilgore led 14-8 after the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 28-17 after three quarters.
The Canton Eagles took a 46-36 win over Rains.
Rains jumped ahead 14-10 early and led 14-13 after the first quarter after Layne Etheridge knocked down a three for Canton.
Etheridge finished with a game-high 17 points — 15 in the first half.
Etheridge hit another three to put Canton ahead in the second quarter. But Rains came back with a jumper by Amare Clayton and a triple from Clayton to take a 19-16 lead.
Canton regained the lead on a bucket by Cason Bell and led 29-24 at halftime. The Eagles led 31-28 after three quarters.
Manuel Mares led Rains with 10 points. Other scorers were Clayton (9), Audie McAree (5), Kendrick Burns (4), Kori Foster (4), Prabhdeeb Singh (20) and Kreck (2).
Other scorers for Canton were Kam Shaw (13), Chanston Prox (6), Jaxon Rhyme (4), Trey Grier (2), Bell (2) and Cannon Valenzuela (2).
Canton was playing without Ja’Braylon Pickens, who suffered a wrist injury in the Eagles’ 55-25 win over Malakoff on Thursday morning. Bell and Grier scored 12 points each in that game, and Prox had 10 points.
Other results from the Great East Texas Shootout on Thursday were Van girls 67, Kerens 12 — leading scorer Van’s Landry Jones 19; Mineola boys 58, Sunnyvale 56, OT — leading scorers Mineola’s TJ Moreland 21, Sunnyvale’s Landry Laird 16; Palestine girls 50, Farmersville 25 — leading scorer Palestine’s Jumija Lewis 12; Lucas Lovejoy girls 45, Chapel Hill 24 — leading scorers Lovejoy’s Sidney Carr 12, Chapel Hill’s Kylei Griffin 7; Henderson boys 48, Van 39 — leading scorers Henderson’s Devin Phillips 22, Van’s Cayden Mitchell 8; Royse City boys 62, Sunnyvale 45 — leading scorers Royse City’s Chase Ferguson 16, Sunnyvale’s Jarek Derleth 18; Chapel Hill girls 43, Carthage 35 — leading scorers Chapel Hill’s CJ Kincade 10, Carthage’s Jada Walton 11; Bullard girls 50, Van 42 — leading scorers Bullard’s Jadyn Welch 17, Van’s Landry Jones 22.
Bracket play will begin on Friday. Friday’s boys bracket first-round games are Van vs. Malakoff, 8:15 a.m.; Henderson vs. Mineola, 9:30 a.m.; Royse City vs. Rains, 10:45 a.m.; Lucas Lovejoy vs. Nevada Community, 10:45 a.m.; Sunnyvale vs. Canton, noon; and Brownsboro vs. Grace Community, 7:15 p.m. Friday’s girls bracket first-round games are Bullard vs. Farmersville, 8:15 a.m.; Palestine vs. Henderson, 9:30 a.m.; Lucas Lovejoy vs. Kerens, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Lufkin Hudson, 10:45 a.m.; Brownsboro vs. Texas High, noon; and Van vs. Carthage, noon.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports