BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro’s Bearettes took two wins on Friday to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Great East Texas Shootout.
In the semifinals, Brownsboro will take on Bullard at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the championship game against either Van or Palestine at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
In Friday’s nightcap, Brownsboro led Chapel Hill 31-29 entering the fourth quarter. The Bearettes outscore the Lady Bulldogs 23-4 in the fourth quarter to take a 54-33 victory.
Mekhayia Moore led the way with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Paris Miller had 18 points. Tori Hooker scored all of her 8 points in the first half, including two first-quarter 3-pointers, and Allie Cooper and Khayla Garrett each had 4 points.
Brownsboro led 12-10 after the first quarter. Chapel Hill opened the second quarter with a three from Kamaree’a Murphy and two free throws by Shania Miller to grab a 15-12 lead. Brownsboro came back and led 22-19 at halftime.
With Brownsboro leading 31-27, Chapel Hill’s Kaiden Kelley scored inside on an assist from Murphy to cut the score to 31-29.
Brownsboro opened the fourth quarter with buckets by Cooper and Moore before an old-fashioned 3-point play by Moore. A runner from Saryiah Henderson with 5:30 left cut the score to 38-32, but that was the final field goal of the contest for the lady Bulldogs.
Alexia Rogers led Chapel Hill with 8 points. Other scorers were Murphy (7), Miller (6), Kya Cook (5), Kelley (4), Henderson (2) and Kiyah Miner (1). Miller had five assists, and Cook had seven rebounds.
Earlier in the day, the Bearettes took a 54-32 over Texas High.
Khyra Garrett led the way with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Paris Miller had 9 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Tori Hooker also had 9 points. Khayla Garrett had 8 points, five rebounds and five assists. Mekhayia Moore had 8 points and seven rebounds. Rebecca Rumbo and Emma Barrentine each scored 3 points, and Karis Fisher added 2 points.
Emma Prince led Texas High with 12 points, and Braveon Hunt had 9 points. The duo combined for seven of the Lady Tigers’ eight 3-pointers.
Brownsboro led 13-5 after the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 49-19 after three quarters.
The Brownsboro Bears also punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 53-29 win over Grace Community.
The Bears will play Royse City at noon Saturday. The winner will advance to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. to take on either Lucas Lovejoy or Kilgore.
Aidan Hardin led the Bears with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Other scorers were GeKyle Baker (9), Tanner Ballard (8), Malik English (6), Jordan Hoover (6), Jacob Hopson (5), Michael Fitzgerald (5), Ty Tillison (2) and Lane Epperson (2). English added nine steals.
Brinton Loftis and Cade Covington led Grace with 6 points each. Will Bozeman had 5 points, and Kole Crawford scored 4 points. Grant Bird, Wilson Smith, Grant Wupperman and Joey Warren all had 2 points. Bird also had nine rebounds.
Brownsboro trailed 7-4 early but led 18-7 after the first quarter thanks to a 17-0 run that extended into the second quarter. The Bears led 30-13 at halftime and 42-18 after three quarters.
In other boys’ action, Royse City took a 66-36 win over Mineola.
Gavin Alexander led Royse City with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Nicholas Weaver had 11 points.
Dawson Pendergrass had 8 points and seven rebounds for Mineola. Stephen Ogueri and TJ Moreland had 7 points each, and Ogueri also had seven rebounds. Other scorers were Xzavien Lipscomb (6), Hunter Vandover (3), Bobby Collins (3), Braden Alley (2) and Conner Gibson (2).
Royse City led 20-7 after the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
Kilgore outscored Canton 14-3 in the fourth quarter to take a 35-27 win.
C.J. Ingram and Rylan Copeland led Kilgore with 10 points each. Ingram also had 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Daverion Franklin (7), Javoria Easley (4), Jayden Sanders (2) and Jake Thompson (2).
Scorers for Canton were Layne Etheridge (9), Trey Grier (6), Kam Shaw (4) and Chanston Prox, Rex Baldwin, Jaxon Rhyne and Cannon Valenzuela with 2 apiece.
Kilgore led 7-6 after the first quarter. Canton led 16-12 at halftime and 24-21 after three quarters.