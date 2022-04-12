Grayson Murry pitched a one-hit shutout and added a solo home run at the plate as Brook Hill took a 5-0 win over Grace Community Tuesday night at Cougar Field.
Just one out away from the complete game victory, Murry walked Eli Martin — his first free pass of the night. He then got 2-0 to Peyton Lyon before calling catcher Finn Kaiyala out the mound.
“I was just like come out here, I’m gassed,” Murry said. “I just needed a little breather. And we just chatted it up, talked about what we had for breakfast.
Murry came back with three straight strikes for his 12th strikeout of the night to end the game.
“Grayson threw a lot of strikes,” Brook Hill head coach Jerry Courtney said. “I was proud of the way the guys played behind him, good clean baseball, team baseball. We guys were having a lot of fun playing together today.”
Murry struck out the side in the first inning and punched out the first two in the second inning before Grant Baber slew out to right for the third out. Murry got two more strikeouts in the third inning to up his total to seven.
With one out in the fourth inning, Avery Baber singled to left field for the Cougars’ first and only hit off of Murry, who struck out Bryce Newman for the next out. The next six outs included four groundouts, a pop out and a fly out.
“It was fun,” Murry said. “The guys played great behind me. I just tried to fill it up and let them make plays. They did it. Everybody played awesome. It was a great team win against our crosstown rivals.”
Murry got a strikeout to end the sixth and then struck out three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh.
Brook Hill’s first two batters — Jabin Moore and Cade Chesley, — singled. Avery Baber came back and got the next two outs before Aiden Mason delivered a two-out, two-run single to give the Guard a 2-0 lead.
“We talked a lot of extending at-bats and having a good approach,” Courtney said. “That varies from pitcher to pitcher. I thought our guys did a great job of executing the game play our hitting coach, Dalton Smith, had going for us.
“Scoring early kind of puts you at ease, especially when you’re on the road.”
Brook Hill added a run in the third inning with an RBI double with two outs by Mason. Landon Mattox had an RBI groundout in the fourth.
To lead off the fifth, with an 0-2 count, Murry sent a ball over the left-field fence to push the score to 5-0.
“I was just having the 0-2 oppo approach and ran into a hanging curveball, it was just awesome,” Murry said.
Mason led the Guard with two hits. Moore, Chesley, Murry, Davis Sims and Dorian Reyes all had a hit.
Avery Baber pitched five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts, no walks and four hit batters. Dylan Reeves pitched the final two innings with no hits, no runs, one strikeout and no walks.
Brook Hill (20-3) will host Grace (9-13) at 7 p.m. Thursday.