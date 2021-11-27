Grayson College scored 55 points in each half as the Vikings scored a 110-92 win over Tyler Junior College on Saturday in a non-conference basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Vikings (6-3) had dropped back-to-back games to Kilgore College (83-71, 92-87).
Tyrone Williams led Grayson with 32 points while DJ Thomas added 25. Others in double figures were Samier Kinsler (17), Aseem Luckey (14) and Joshua Robinson (12).
Sean Franklin, a 6-3 freshman guard from Choctaw, Oklahoma, led TJC with 21 points. Others in double figures for the Apaches (5-4) were Ashton Howard (14), Jestin Porter (13) and Taevon Anderson (10).
Also scoring for Tyler were Corey Camper (9), Chris Okeke (9), Isaac Aguiar (8), Parker Grant (6) and Bullen Taban (2).
The Vikings were 20 of 29 at the free throw line. The Apaches were 12 of 21 at the charity stripe.
TJC returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Victoria to meet the Pirates in the Region XIV Conference opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Apaches’ next home game is Saturday, Dec. 4 against Lamar State-Port Arthur. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The TJC Apache Ladies, ranked No. 8, split games in the Collin College Thanksgiving Classic in Plano, falling to host Collin 60-53 on Friday and winning over Grayson College, 79-74, on Saturday.
The Apache Ladies (6-2) have their next two games at home — a non-conference game with Texas Elite at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the Region XIV Conference opener vs. Bossier Parish at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.