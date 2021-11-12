BULLARD — It was a tale of two halves in the opening round of the playoffs for the Brook Hill Guard as they were shut out in the second half by the Grapevine Faith Lions, eventually falling in the TAPPS Division II area playoff game, 21-14, on Friday at Herrington Stadium.
The Guard was dominant in the first half, forcing multiple three-and-outs while also grinding out yards on the ground, limiting the Lions’ possessions as the clock ticked away.
The only mistake made by the Guard in the first half was an interception thrown by Brook Hill senior quarterback Jack Jordan to Grapevine’s Davis Anderson who ran it back 36 yards for a touchdown. Even still, the Guard had a grasp on the game, blocking the extra point of the Lions to stay ahead.
Brook Hill senior running back Nick LaRocca was a workhorse, scoring both the Guard’s touchdowns but Jordan, who was sacked twice on the night, could never quite get into a rhythm with his receivers.
The second half was all Lions as junior quarterback Chase Cross found his footing, scrambling around the pocket, making reads on the run and finding receivers short, medium and deep.
The Guard defense was gassed and the offense couldn’t keep drives alive and became more predictable as the game went on.
The turning point was a blocked punt by Grapevine, which put the Lions offense in the Guard’s red zone. Two plays later Clayton Sobeki was in the end zone for the second time, putting the Lions up by seven with just seven minutes left in the ballgame.
Grapevine Faith advances to meet Fort Worth Southwestern Christian.